ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 19, 2023

The 87th game of the T20 Blast between Essex and Somerset at Grace Cricket Ground in Leicester. The game is scheduled to start at 11.00 pm IST.

Essex have maintained a dominant track record in the last five games and are coming into the fixture with a great deal of confidence.

Michael Pepper and Daniel Sams played some dazzling cameos to propel Essex to a comfortable 22-run victory against Middlesex in a rain-effected game. They are firmly on track and are eyeing their sixth consecutive win on the trot.

Somerset are currently the top-ranked team in the South Group points table, sitting with a healthy NRR of 1.648. They have so far looked very impressive this season but would be marginally disappointed after their loss against Surrey in the last game.

However, they have had a fair amount of success against Essex and would be looking to repeat the heroics of their last encounter in this upcoming fixture.

As the countdown for the blockbuster clash ticks on, here are the top three players you should look to select as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction match.

ESS vs SOM Squad for Today's Match

Essex Squad

Simon Harmer (C), Ben Allison, Aaron Beard, Will Buttleman, Sam Cooke, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Daniel Sams, Shane Slater, Paul Walter, and Tom Westley.

Somerset Squad

Lewis Gregory (C), Will Smeed, Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Matt Henry, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Tom Lammonby, and Shoaib Bashir.

#3 Roelof van der Merwe (SOM) - 8 credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Roelof van der Merwe is equipped with a golden arm and has the knack of picking up timely wickets. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for Somerset this season with 12 wickets to his name. In addition to that, he averages 14.17 with the ball and has kept his economy rate well under seven runs per over.

Roelof has a lot of T20 experience under his belt and we are confident that he can shine yet again with the ball. Given his recent track record, he is definitely someone to consider as a captain or vice-captain in your ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction match

#2 Daniel Sams (ESS) - 9 credits

Daniel Sams is an explosive all-rounder who has been causing a significant amount of destruction with the bat this season. He has been the second-highest run-scorer for Essex in this year’s T20 competition and has scored at an astronomical strike rate of 176.

Sams is also leading the wickets chart for his side and has managed to claim 16 wickets at a phenomenal average of 15.13.

Sams has already proven his worth with the bat and the ball and has the potential to be a true match-winner. The young promising all-rounder is definitely a worthy candidate for your ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Michael Pepper (ESS) - 7 credits

Somerset CCC v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Michael Pepper looked in fine form with the bat in their last game against Middlesex. He launched a scathing attack on the Middlesex bowling attack and took them to the cleaners by notching a swashbuckling cameo of 64 off just 34 balls.

Overall, he has done wonders for Essex this season and has batted at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 170.37.

Pepper has been in explosive form this summer which makes him our numero-uno contender for the captain or vice-captain position in your ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ESS vs SOM Dream11 contest? Daniel Sams Roelof van der Merwe 0 votes