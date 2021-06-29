ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 29th, 2021

Essex will clash with Somerset in Match No. 83 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 on Tuesday, June 29.

Essex are placed sixth in the South Group table while Somerset are a spot above them in fifth position. The former side lost their previous T20 Blast fixture to Kent, while Somerset won their previous match by 10 wickets against the same opponent.

Let's take a look at three players who could be the captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team ahead of this T20 Blast clash.

#3 Lewis Gregory

Somerset v Hampshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Somerset captain Lewis Gregory had a fantastic outing with the ball in his side’s thumping win over Kent. Gregory picked up four wickets, giving away just 27 runs from four overs, at an economy of 6.8.

He has picked up a total of seven wickets so far in this edition of the T20 Blast.

The skipper is a handy batsman as well and can play crucial knocks with the bat.

#2 Simon Harmer

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Essex skipper Simon Harmer is also coming off a pretty identical performance to that of his Somerset counterpart.

In their last match against Kent, Harmer picked up four wickets for 26 runs from his four overs. He has a total of nine wickets to his name thus far.

#1 Tom Banton

Somerset CCC v Hampshire - Vitality T20 Blast

Somerset opener Tom Banton has had a slow start to this year’s T20 Blast. However, he has been in scintillating form since the last two games.

He first scored a fifty and then backed it up with a swashbuckling unbeaten 107 off just 51 deliveries against Kent. Striking at 209.8, Banton smashed eight fours and seven sixes during the match-winning knock.

He is also the highest run-scorer for his side with 217 runs in the ongoing T20 Blast, at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 195.49.

Given the form that he is in, Banton can single-handedly demolish any opposition and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team.

