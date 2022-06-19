ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Essex (ESS) will take on Somerset (SOM) in the 89th match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday.

They have both been very good so far in the tournament, which has made the competition for second place in the points table quite challenging. Somerset are ranked second in the points table, while Essex are third.

Essex are on a two-game winning streak, which they will look to extend to three games on Sunday. Daniel Sams and Matt Critchley were the stars of the previous game, and the team will expect them to put on a show again.

Somerset, on the other hand, are coming off a seven-run win over Gloucestershire in their previous game, thanks to outstanding performances from Lewis Gregory and Peter Siddle.

ESS vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Feroze Khushi, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijar, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

SOM XI

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Peter Siddle, Jack Brooks

Match Details

ESS vs SOM, T20 Blast 2022, Match 89

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground usually offers more assistance to the batters than the bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. However, pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 168 runs.

Today’s ESS vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Pepper: The English cricketer is an attacking style batter who can score some crucial runs for his team. He has scored 223 runs at a strike rate of 137.64 in eight games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your ESS vs SOM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw: He's had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 352 runs at an outstanding average of 58.66 in eight games. He is currently ranked fourth on the list of highest run-scorers and is a must-have in your ESS vs SOM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Matt Critchley: Critchley is one of the best players on the English circuit, and his all-around abilities have made him the season's most valuable player so far. He has amassed 225 runs and picked up 14 wickets at an average of 13.50 in eight games.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle is one of the most experienced bowlers in the competition. His pace and variation have helped him provide consistent breakthroughs for his side. His previous outing yielded three wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

Top 3 best players to pick in ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Tom Abell (SOM) - 233 points

Feroze Khushi (ESS) - 168 points

Roelof van der Merwe (SOM) - 304 points

Key stats for ESS vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Samuel Cook - Seven wickets in seven T20 Blast games.

Lewis Gegory: 89 runs and eight wickets in eight T20 Blast games.

Daniel Sams - 94 runs and five wickets in six T20 Blast games.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

ESS vs SOM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Daniel Sams, Sam Cook, Aron Nijar, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw

ESS vs SOM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Simon Harmer, Sam Cook, Aron Nijar, Peter Siddle.

Captain: Matt Critchley Vice-captain: Ben Green.

