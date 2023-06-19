ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 87

The 87th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Essex (ESS) square off against Somerset (SOM) at Grace Road in Leicester on Monday, June 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Essex and Somerset have had a good tournament so far. They have won seven of their nine games and are separated in the points table only because of the net run rate. Somerset are currently at the top of the table, while Essex are at number three in the South Group.

Both teams will look to win the match in order to firm their place at the top position.

ESS vs SOM Match Details

The 87th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 19 at Grace Road in Leicester. The match will commence at 11.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ESS vs SOM, Match 87, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Tuesday; 11.30 pm IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

ESS vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

ESS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ESS Probable Playing XI

M Pepper, W Buttleman, Dan Lawrence, R Das, F Khushi, Daniel Sams, Simon Harmer, M Critchley, Paul Walter, S Cook, and S Snater.

SOM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SOM Probable Playing XI

Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, T Abell, Will Smeed, S Dickson, Ben Green, L Gregory, C Overton, Matt Henry, R van der Merwe, and Josh Davey.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Banton

Tom Banton has been in good form in the tournament. He bats in the top order and gets the chance to score runs pretty quickly. Banton will be a good pick from the wicketkeepers section.

Batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is picking up points on a regular basis in this tournament. He is scoring runs consistently, making him a brilliant choice from the batters section.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams

Daniel Sams has been doing a great job with the bat in the tournament. He played a match-winning knock in the last match and has been doing a good job with the ball as well. His overall form suggests that Sams will be a very good choice for the match.

Bowler

Matt Henry

The Kiwi pace has enjoyed the T20 Blast 2023. He has been in good wicket-taking form and will be a key player in this match.

ESS vs SOM match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Sams

Sams' recent batting form has been brilliant. Besides, he also bowls the difficult overs for his team and hence there are chances that he might return with big points in both innings of the match. Sams will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Ben Green

Ben Green has bowled brilliantly in the tournament so far. The fact that he might also contribute with the bat makes him a great candidate as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ESS vs SOM, Match 87

Tom Banton

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Daniel Sams

Ben Green

Matt Henry

ESS vs SOM Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Grace Road will be good for batting. However, the seamers might get a bit of help out of the wicket. Hard-hitting batters will be good picks for the match.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Match 87, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dan Lawrence, T Abell

All-rounders: Simon Harmer, M Critchley, Ben Green (vc), Daniel Sams (c)

Bowlers: R van der Merwe, Matt Henry, S Cook

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Match 87, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton (c)

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (vc), Dan Lawrence, T Abell

All-rounders: Simon Harmer, M Critchley, Ben Green, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: R van der Merwe, Matt Henry, S Cook

