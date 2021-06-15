ESS vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 15th, 2021

Essex will take on Sussex in the 31st match of the T20 Blast on Tuesday.

Essex are currently fifth in the South Group points table, winning one and losing two of their three T20 Blast fixtures. They began their campaign by beating Somerset before suffering back-to-back losses against Hampshire and Glamorgan. Essex will be keen to return to winning ways at the earliest.

Sussex, on the other hand, have won their first two T20 Blast matches and currently find themselves third in the South Group standings behind Kent and Surrey. They beat Gloucestershire by five wickets in their season opener and followed it up with a win over Hampshire. Sussex will want to extend their winning streak when they take on Essex.

Squads to choose from:

Essex

Tom Westley, William Buttleman (WK), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater and Varun Chopra.

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Philip Salt (wk), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Haines, Travis Head, Sean Hunt, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Stiaan van Zyl

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex

Simon Harmer (C), Tom Westley, William Buttleman (WK), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, James Porter.

Sussex

Phil Salt, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan (c), Archie Lenham, George Garton, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe and Aaron Thomason

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Sussex, 31st Match

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Date and Time: 15th June, 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

Although the County Ground pitch is balanced, pacers might find some assistance from the surface. The average first innings at the venue is 162 runs and both sides would ideally want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS VS SUS)

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Tom Westley, Travis head, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Simon Harmer, Jimmy Neesham, Ravi Bopara, Sam Cook, Jack Plom, Chris Jordan

Captain: George Garton. Vice-captain: Jimmy Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Tom Westley, Travis head, Delray Rawlins, George Garton, Simon Harmer, Jimmy Neesham, Archie Lenham, Sam Cook, Jack Plom, Chris Jordan

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer

Edited by Samya Majumdar