ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 6, 2023  

Essex (ESS) and Sussex (SUS) are set to lock horns in the English T20 Blast on Tuesday, June 6. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the contest.

Sussex have struggled thus far and are placed eighth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.083 thanks to one win in five matches. Essex are placed sixth with four points and a net run rate of -1.209.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ESS vs SUS game:

Squads for ESS vs SUS

Essex

Simon Harmer (C), Ben Allison, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Robin Das, Feroze Khushi, Dan Lawrence, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Adam Rossington, Daniel Sams, Shane Snater, Paul Walter, Tom Westley

Sussex

Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), James Coles, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe, Alistair Orr, Harrison Ward, Danial Ibrahim, George Garton, Archie Lenham, Oliver Carter, Bradley Currie, Aristides Karvelas

#3 Daniel Sams (ESS) – 9 credits

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Daniel Sams has arguably been the standout bowler for Essex and hence, should be picked in fantasy teams for the ESS vs SUS match. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 6.57 with a four-wicket haul to his name. He has also scored 44 runs at an average of 11 and a strike-rate of 115.78.

#2 Ravi Bopara (SUS) – 8.5 credits

Sussex Sharks v Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Ravi Bopara has been in excellent form for Sussex and should not be left out of fantasy teams for the ESS vs SUS match. He has scored 101 runs from four matches at an average of 33.66 and a strike-rate of 155.38 with a top score of 88 not out to his name. Bopara has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.46.

#1 Simon Harmer (ESS) – 8 credits

Sussex Sharks v Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Simon Harmer has led Essex from the front and fantasy users should pick him for the ESS vs SUS match. He has picked up 10 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 8.21 with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts. Harmer has also racked up 45 runs at an average of 15 and a strike-rate of 100 with a top score of 21 not out.

