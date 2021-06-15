ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 15th, 2021

Essex and Sussex will lock horns at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Essex have played three matches so far and managed to win only one encounter. Their only victory came against Somerset. They were later derailed and lost against Hampshire and Glamorgan. Essex have some match-winning performers and they will aim to bounce back quickly.

Meanwhile, Sussex have been top-class so far in the tournament with two back-to-back victories. They have been unstoppable with victories over Gloucestershire and Hampshire. With Essex already reeling down with two defeats, Sussex would love to improve their victory tally with a big win.

That said, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Essex and Sussex.

#3 James Neesham

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham has been plying his trade for Essex this season and he has been decent enough with the willow, though he failed to live up to expectations with the ball in death overs.

Neesham started the tournament with a half-century against Somerset. However, his batting form declined a bit in the next two games owing to brilliant bowling from the opposition in the death overs. Neesham is expected to bring back his quickfire knocks. Moreover, his death bowling will be a bonus if he gets wickets.

#2 Philip Salt

Sussex Sharks v Middlesex - T20 Blast 2020

The explosive batter Philip Salt has been in top-class form so far in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast with two 70-odd scores. His batting in the powerplay overs helped his side set up a good total in the powerplay.

Salt started the tournament with an unbeaten 72-run knock against Hampshire. He extended his batting theatrics with yet another unbeaten knock of 77 against Gloucestershire. His red-hot form will be crucial in his team’s chances for knock-out stages.

#1 Travis Head

Yorkshire v Northamptonshire - NatWest T20 Blast 2016

Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head is yet to perform in the 2021 edition of the T20 Blast, but he is an explosive option to have as an opener. Head needs to stay cool in the powerplay and once he settles down, it will be tough for the opposition to tackle him.

Travis Head is yet to roll his arm with the ball in hand. His part-time bowling record is exceptional in the Big Bash League and he might surprise the opposition with his off-break bowling anytime soon.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava