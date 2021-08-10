ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Essex will take on Sussex in the 64th match of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Essex currently occupy third position in the Royal London One-Day Cup points table. They missed the chance to go atop the standings after losing to Durham by two wickets in their last match. Sussex, on the other hand, need to win their remaining group stage games to qualify for the quarter-finals. Their first victory in the Royal London One-Day Cup came in their previous match against Worcestershire.

ESS vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Nick Browne (wk), Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Luke Benkenstein

SUS XI

Ali Orr, Ben Brown, Tom Haines (c), Travis Head, James Coles, Oliver Carter, Danial Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, Joseph Sarro

Match Details

ESS vs SUS, Royal London One-Day Cup, Match 64

Date and Time: 10th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford generally favors the batsmen. Although the bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets on this ground, the pacers are expected to play a crucial role. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 300 runs.

Today’s ESS vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Oliver Carter was fantastic in the match against Gloucestershire. The Sussex star scored a fabulous half-century and was also great behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Tom Westley is expected to play a crucial role with the bat in today's Royal London One-Day Cup game. He has amassed 328 runs and is Sussex's leading run-scorer in the 50-over tournament.

Travis Head has also been in decent form, amassing 207 runs in five matches.

All-rounders

Simon Harmer is one of those all-rounders who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has been in blistering form all season and can be considered the captaincy choice for the DUR vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Shane Snater is once again expected to lead the line for table-toppers Essex. He has picked up 13 wickets in just six matches!

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Westley (ESS) – 521 points

Simon Harmer (ESS) – 507 points

Shane Snater (ESS) – 431 points

Ryan Ten Doeschate (ESS) – 342 points

Alastair Cook (ESS) – 323 points

Important stats for ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Westley: 328 runs and 3 wickets

Shane Snater: 13 wickets

Simon Harmer: 53 runs and 12 wickets

Travis Head: 207 runs

Archie Lenham: 31 runs and 8 wickets

DUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Carter, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Alastair Cook, Travis Head, Simon Harmer, James Coles, Shane Snater, Archie Lenham, Aron Nijjar, Will Beer

Captain: Tom Westley. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Carter, Ben Brown, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Alastair Cook, Travis Head, Simon Harmer, James Coles, Shane Snater, Archie Lenham, Aron Nijjar

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-captain: Shane Snater

Edited by Samya Majumdar