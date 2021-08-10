ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup Match

Essex will take on Sussex in the 64th match of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Tuesday.
Essex currently occupy third position in the Royal London One-Day Cup points table. They missed the chance to go atop the standings after losing to Durham by two wickets in their last match. Sussex, on the other hand, need to win their remaining group stage games to qualify for the quarter-finals. Their first victory in the Royal London One-Day Cup came in their previous match against Worcestershire.
ESS vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today
ESS XI
Nick Browne (wk), Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Luke Benkenstein
SUS XI
Ali Orr, Ben Brown, Tom Haines (c), Travis Head, James Coles, Oliver Carter, Danial Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, Joseph Sarro
Match Details
ESS vs SUS, Royal London One-Day Cup, Match 64
Date and Time: 10th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
Pitch Report
The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford generally favors the batsmen. Although the bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets on this ground, the pacers are expected to play a crucial role. The average first-innings score at the venue is around 300 runs.
Today’s ESS vs SUS Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Oliver Carter was fantastic in the match against Gloucestershire. The Sussex star scored a fabulous half-century and was also great behind the stumps.
Batsmen
Tom Westley is expected to play a crucial role with the bat in today's Royal London One-Day Cup game. He has amassed 328 runs and is Sussex's leading run-scorer in the 50-over tournament.
Travis Head has also been in decent form, amassing 207 runs in five matches.
All-rounders
Simon Harmer is one of those all-rounders who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He has been in blistering form all season and can be considered the captaincy choice for the DUR vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Bowlers
Shane Snater is once again expected to lead the line for table-toppers Essex. He has picked up 13 wickets in just six matches!
Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction team
Tom Westley (ESS) – 521 points
Simon Harmer (ESS) – 507 points
Shane Snater (ESS) – 431 points
Ryan Ten Doeschate (ESS) – 342 points
Alastair Cook (ESS) – 323 points
Important stats for ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction team
Tom Westley: 328 runs and 3 wickets
Shane Snater: 13 wickets
Simon Harmer: 53 runs and 12 wickets
Travis Head: 207 runs
Archie Lenham: 31 runs and 8 wickets
DUR vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Carter, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Alastair Cook, Travis Head, Simon Harmer, James Coles, Shane Snater, Archie Lenham, Aron Nijjar, Will Beer
Captain: Tom Westley. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Carter, Ben Brown, Tom Westley, Ryan ten Doeschate, Alastair Cook, Travis Head, Simon Harmer, James Coles, Shane Snater, Archie Lenham, Aron Nijjar
Captain: Travis Head. Vice-captain: Shane Snater