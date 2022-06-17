ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

The Essex Eagles (ESS) will lock horns with Sussex Cricket (SUS) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday, June 17.

The Essex Eagles are currently third in the standings, having won four out of their eight matches. They defeated Middlesex CCC by 61 runs in their last game. Sussex Cricket, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with three wins from eight matches. Gloucestershire beat them by four runs in their last game.

ESS vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Adam Rossington (WK), Feroze Khushi, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer (C), Daniel Sams, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Samuel Cook.

SUS XI

Ravi Bopara (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Luke Wright, Muhammad Rizwan, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Oliver Carter, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Obed McCoy, Steven Finn.

Match Details

ESS vs SUS, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Chelmsford generally favors the batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 172 runs.

Today’s ESS vs SUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Seifert has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 167.46 in four T20 Blast 2022 matches.

Batters

Paul Walter: Walter has scored 185 runs at a strike rate of 138.05 in seven games and could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Delray Rawlins: Rawlins is a reliable middle-order batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 91 runs and picked up five wickets in eight matches.

All-rounders

Ravi Bopara: Bopara is a quality all-rounder who has scored 145 runs and also scalped four wickets in seven outings for Sussex.

Matt Critchley: Critchley has been a reliable player for Essex with his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 194 runs and picked up 12 wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

Steven Finn: Finn can provide regular breakthroughs for Sussex in Friday's contest. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 in eight matches.

Samuel Cook: Cook has bowled brilliantly in the T20 Blast 2022 so far, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.19 in seven matches. He will lead the Essex's bowling attack on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Matt Critchley (ESS) - 675 points

Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 375 points

Delray Rawlins (SUS) - 338 points

Steven Finn (SUS) - 311 points

Paul Walter (ESS) - 293 points

Important Stats for ESS vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Matt Critchley: 194 runs and 12 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 144.77 and ER - 6.16

Ravi Bopara: 145 runs and 4 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 112.40 and ER - 7.40

Delray Rawlins: 91 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 128.16 and ER - 7.40

Steven Finn: 10 wickets in 8 matches; ER- 7.88

Paul Walter: 185 runs in 7 matches; SR - 138.05

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins, Paul Walter, Ravi Bopara, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Steven Finn, Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook.

Captain: Daniel Sams. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan.

ESS vs SUS Dream11 Prediction - Vitality T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Westley, Delray Rawlins, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Matt Critchley, Daniel Sams, Steven Finn, Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook.

Captain: Matt Critchley. Vice-captain: Tim Seifert.

