ESS vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for County Championship Division One, Match 65

The 65th match of the County Championship Division One will see Essex (ESS) square off against Warwickshire (WAS) at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday, June 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ESS vs WAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Essex have won two of their last seven matches. Warwickshire, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches of the season.

Essex will give it their all to win the match, but Warwickshire are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ESS vs WAS Match Details

The 65th match of the County Championship Division One will be played on June 25 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The game is set to take place at 3:45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ESS vs WAS, Match 65

Date and Time: June 25 2023, 3:45 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top-order batters will be crucial. Pacers are expected to get some wickets. The last match played on this pitch was between Somerset and Essex, where a total of 1069 runs were scored at a loss of 36 wickets.

ESS vs WAS Form Guide

ESS - Won two of their last seven matches

WAS - Won three of their last six matches

ESS vs WAS Probable Playing XI

ESS Playing XI

No injury updates

M Pepper (wk), N Browne, T Westley, A Cook, D Lawrence, M Critchley, S Harmer, D Bracewell, J Porter, S Snater, S Cook

WAS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Davies (wk), M Burgess, S Hain, D Mousley, R Yates, E Barnard, C Woakes, W Rhodes, C Rushworth, H Ali, O Hannon

ESS vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Pepper

M Pepper is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Davies is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Westley

D Mousley and T Westley are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Browne played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Harmer

M Critchley and S Harmer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Woakes is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

H Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Cook and H Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Porter is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ESS vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Harmer

S Harmer will bat in the middle order and also bowl a lot of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

T Westley

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick T Westley as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ESS vs WAS, Match 65

M Critchley

H Ali

T Westley

S Harmer

C Woakes

Essex vs Warwickshire Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Essex vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Pepper

Batters: D Mousley, T Westley, A Cook

All-rounders: C Woakes, M Critchley, S Harmer, D Bracewell

Bowlers: S Cook, H Ali, J Porter

Essex vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Pepper

Batters: N Browne, T Westley, A Cook

All-rounders: C Woakes, M Critchley, S Harmer, D Bracewell

Bowlers: S Cook, H Ali, C Rushworth

