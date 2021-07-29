ESS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup Match

The Essex Eagles will lock horns with Worcestershire Rapids in a Group A fixture of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday.

The Essex Eagles have won their first two Royal London One-Day Cup matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Group A points table. They beat Middlesex CCC convincingly by nine wickets in their last match. Worcestershire Rapids have also won their first two matches and are currently placed just below their upcoming opponents in the Royal London One-Day Cup points table. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a 11-run win over Gloucestershire CCC.

ESS vs WOR Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Tom Westley (C), Ben Allison, Adam Wheater (WK), Aaron Beard, William Buttleman, Sir Alastair Cook, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter.

WOR XI

Joe Leach (C), Jack Haynes, Gareth Roderick (WK), Brett D’Oliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Jake Libby, Ed Barnard, Joshua Dell, Josh Baker, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch.

Match Details

ESS vs WOR, Group A, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 29th July 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches, with the batsmen having struggled to play big shots on this track. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first innings score in the last two Royal London One-Day Cup matches played at the venue is 200 runs.

Today’s ESS vs WOR Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Adam Wheater: Wheater is a quality batsman who can score some crucial runs for his team in today's Royal London One-Day Cup match. He has scored 25 runs at a strike rate of 113.63 in two matches this season.

Batsmen

Tom Westley: Westley has been in brilliant form with the bat this season. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 93.41 while also picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.33 in his two Royal London One-Day Cupoutings.

Jack Haynes: The 20-year old has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Worcestershire Rapids. He has scored 136 runs at a strike rate of close to 91 in two matches and is also the leading run-scorer for his side this season.

All-rounders

Simon Harmer: The South African all-rounder has been sensational this season. He has picked up five wickets while scoring 32 runs at a strike rate of 80 in two matches.

Ed Barnard: He can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming Royal London One-Day Cup match. He has scored 39 runs and picked up two wickets in two matches and is surely a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Joe Leach: The medium-pacer has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. He has scored 106 runs at a strike rate of 150 plus and also picked up two wickets at a strike rate of 5.91.

Shane Snater: The Dutch pacer has bowled exceptionally well this season, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of just 5.73 in two matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker for Essex.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Tom Westley (ESS) - 236 points

Simon Harmer (ESS) - 202 points

Joe Leach (WOR) - 197 points

Jack Haynes (WOR) - 188 points

Shane Snater (ESS) - 178 points

Important stats for ESS vs WOR Dream11 prediction team

Tom Westley: 156 runs and one wicket in two matches; SR - 93.41 and ER - 4.33

Jack Haynes: 136 runs in two matches; SR - 90.66

Simon Harmer: 32 runs and five wickets in two matches; SR - 80 and ER - 4.05

Joe Leach: 106 runs and two wickets in two matches; SR - 151.42 and ER - 5.91

Shane Snater: Six wickets in two matches; ER - 5.73

ESS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

ESS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: William Buttleman, Sir Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Tom Westley, Jack Haynes, Simon Harmer, Ed Barnard, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach, Charlie Morris, Shane Snater.

Captain: Sir Alastair Cook. Vice-captain: Brett D’Oliveira.

ESS vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Sir Alastair Cook, Ryan ten Doeschate, Jack Haynes, Simon Harmer, Ed Barnard, Brett D’Oliveira, Paul Walter, Joe Leach, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater.

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Sir Alastair Cook.

Edited by Samya Majumdar