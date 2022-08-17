ESS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For English One Day Cup 2022, Group B

Essex (ESS) will take on Yorkshire (YOR) in the 47th match of the English One Day Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 17) at County Ground in Chelmsford, England.

Yorkshire have done well in the tournament so far to rank third in Group B with three wins in four games. Will Fraine, Harry Duke, and Dom Bess have all made valuable contributions so far, putting their team in good stead for the competition.

Meanwhile, Essex have had an average tournament so far and are coming off a victory over Glamorgan by 103 runs in their previous game. They are currently fourth in the Group B points standings with five points from as many games.

ESS vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Josh Rymell, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley (c), Grant Roelofsen (wk), Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijar, Luc Benkenstein, Shane Snater, Jamal Richards, Ray Toole

YOR XI

Harry Duke (wk), Will Fraine, William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall (c), Matthew Waite, Matthew Revis, Dom Bess, Tom Loten, Ben Coad, Jack Shutt

Match Details

ESS vs YOR, Royal London One-Day Cup 2022, Match 47.

Date and Time: August 17, 2022, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground has been much more favorable to batters than bowlers. However, as the game progresses, the wicket slows and the spinners come into play. Anything over 295 runs could be considered a par score at the venue.

Today’s ESS vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Harry Duke: The English cricketer is an attacking-style batter who has consistently scored crucial runs in the top order. He has scored 228 runs at a strike rate of 79.16 and an impressive average of 57.00 in four games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your ESS vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Feroze Khushi: He's had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 236 runs at an outstanding average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 115.12 in four games. He is currently ranked 16th on the list of highest run-scorers and is a must-have in your ESS vs YOR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Tom Westley: He is one of the best players on the English circuit, and his recent form has drawn attention. He has amassed 283 runs at an average of 70.25 and has picked up two wickets in eight games, making him a multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Shane Snater: He is one of the most successful bowlers in the competition from Essex. His pace and variation have helped him provide consistent breakthroughs for his side. Snater has taken eight wickets at an average of 26.37 in four games.

Top 3 best players to pick in ESS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

William Luxton (YOR) - 173 points

Luc Benkenstein (ESS) - 174 points

Ben Coad (YOR) - 194 points

Key stats for ESS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Grant Roelofsen - 205 runs in four games; batting average: 68.33.

Will Fraine: 232 runs in four games; batting average: 58.00.

Dominic Bess - Six wickets in four games; batting average: 38.33.

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup 2022)

ESS vs YOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harry Duke, Grant Roelofsen, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley, Shane Snater, Will Fraine, George Hill, Jamal Richards, Tom Loten, Matthew Waite, Dom Bess

Captain: Tom Westley Vice-captain: Will Fraine.

ESS vs YOR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Duke, Grant Roelofsen, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley, Shane Snater, Will Fraine, George Hill, Jamal Richards, Tom Loten, Matthew Waite, Dom Bess

Captain: Will Fraine Vice-captain: Tom Westley.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee