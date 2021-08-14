ESS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Royal London One-Day Cup, 1st Quarter-final

The Essex Eagles will take on the Yorkshire Vikings in the first quarter-final of the Royal London One-Day Cup at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Saturday.

The Essex Eagles have won five out of their eight Royal London One-Day Cup matches and finished second Group A. Their last match against Lancashire Lightning ended in a tie. The Yorkshire Vikings, on the other hand, finished second in the Group B standings, having won four out of their eight Royal Royal London One-Day Cup matches. They beat Glamorgan Cricket by four runs in their last match.

ESS vs YOR Probable Playing 11 Today

ESS XI

Tom Westley (C), Josh Rymell, Adam Wheater (WK), Sir Alastair Cook, Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Ben Allison.

YOR XI

Gary Ballance (C), Will Fraine, Harry Duke (WK), Matthew Revis, William Luxton, George Hill, Jonathan Tattersall, Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Ben Coad, Josh Sullivan.

Match Details

ESS vs YOR, 1st Quarter-final, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 14th August 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford has favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at the venue is 273 runs.

Today’s ESS vs YOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Adam Wheater: Wheater has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Essex Eagles this season. He has scored 161 runs in five innings at a strike rate of close to 109.

Batsmen

Sir Alastair Cook: The experienced English campaigner has been in brilliant form with the bat in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 371 runs in eight matches. He is also the leading run-scorer for the Essex Eagles this season.

George Hill: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Hill is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points on the bowling front as well. He has scored 220 runs while also picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.35 in eight matches.

All-rounders

Ryan ten Doeschate: The Dutchman has impressed everyone with his all-around performances so far this season. He has scored 101 runs and also picked up 14 wickets in eight matches.

Matthew Revis: Revis has scored 144 runs at a strike rate of close to 110 while also taking four wickets in eight Royal London One-Day Cupoutings. He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

Bowlers

Simon Harmer: Harmer has bowled exceptionally well this season, picking up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 3.45 . He has also scored 82 runs and is surely a must-pick for your fantasy team.

Matthew Waite: Waite has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07 and also scored 128 runs in eight Royal London One-Day Cup matches. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy teams.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Simon Harmer (ESS) - 681 points

Tom Westley (ESS) - 567 points

Ryan ten Doeschate (ESS) - 559 points

Sir Alastair Cook (ESS) - 505 points

George Hill (YOR) - 502 points

Important Stats for ESS vs YOR Dream11 prediction team

Tom Westley: 351 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 86.02 and ER - 4.33

George Hill: 220 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 87.30 and ER - 5.35

Simon Harmer: 82 runs and 15 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 98.79 and ER - 3.45

Sir Alastair Cook: 371 runs in 8 matches; SR - 84.70

Matthew Waite: 128 runs and 11 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 116.36 and ER - 6.07

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonathan Tattersall, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Feroze Khushi, George Hill, Ryan ten Doeschate, Dominic Bess, Matthew Revis, Simon Harmer, Matthew Waite, Jack Plom.

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Sir Alastair Cook.

ESS vs YOR Dream11 Prediction - Royal London One-Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Sir Alastair Cook, Gary Ballance, Tom Westley, George Hill, Ryan ten Doeschate, Dominic Bess, Matthew Revis, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Waite.

Captain: Sir Alastair Cook. Vice-captain: Ryan ten Doeschate.

Edited by Samya Majumdar