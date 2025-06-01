ESS-W vs SOM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast Women 2025, 6th T20I

The 6th T20I match of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will see Essex Women (ESS-W) squaring off against Somerset Women (SOM-W) at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday, June 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ESS-W vs SOM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Essex Women lost their first match to Hampshire Women by 25 runs. They were not able to chase a massive target of 216 runs. Somerset Women, too, lost their first match of the season to Surrey Women by a big margin of 8 wickets.

Both the teams will look to win today's match and make a strong comeback in the tournament.

ESS-W vs SOM-W Match Details

The 6th T20I match of the Vitality Blast Women 2025 will be played on June 1 at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

ESS-W vs SOM-W, 6th T20I match

Date and Time: 1st June 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Chelmsford is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect another good scoring fixture. Both teams will depend upon all-rounders to win today's match. Pacers are more crucial at this venue over spinners.

ESS-W vs SOM-W Form Guide

ESS-W - L

SOM-W - L

Ad

ESS-W vs SOM-W Probable Playing XI

ESS-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Bella Johnson, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Srivens, Joanne Gardner, Jodi Grewcock, Kelly Castle, M Penna, Amara Carr, Abtaha Maqsood, S Munro, Kate Coppack

SOM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Amelie Munday, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Charlie Dean, Alex Griffiths, Katie Jones, Amanda Wellington, Ellie Anderson, Chloe Skelton, Mollie Robbins

ESS-W vs SOM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ad

L Winfield

L Winfield is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. K Jones is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

J Gardner

F Wilson and J Gardner are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. J Gardner will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can play a crucial innings for Essex Women. S Luff is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Wellington

A Griffiths and A Wellington are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Wellington will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. G Scrivens and m Penny are other good all-rounders for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Maqsood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Maqsood and C Skelton. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Maqsood will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. E Gray is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

ESS-W vs SOM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Wellington

A Wellington was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

J Gardner

J Gardner is one of the most crucial picks from the Essex Women squad as she will bat in the top order and is in great form. She can easily take down Somerset Women bowlers.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for ESS-W vs SOM-W, 6th T20I match

G Scrivens

J Gardner

A Wellington

F Wilson

A Griffiths

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield, K Jones

Ad

Batters: F Wilson, J Gardner

All-rounders: A Wellington, A Griffiths, G Scrivens, M Penna

Bowlers: A Maqsood, E Gray, C Skelton

Essex Women vs Somerset Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield

Ad

Batters: F Wilson, J Gardner, S Luff

All-rounders: A Wellington, A Griffiths, G Scrivens, M Penna, S Smale

Bowlers: A Maqsood, C Skelton

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️