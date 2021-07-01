ESS vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - July 01, 2021

Essex will be up against Glamorgan in a South Group T20 Blast 2021 fixture at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Thursday. Both teams have been pretty inconsistent in the competition and find themselves in the bottom half of the points table.

Essex endured a stuttering start to their T20 Blast campaign, losing three out of their first four games. However, they have been in decent form in recent games, winning three out of their last four fixtures. With nine points, Essex are placed sixth in the South Group standings. The Simon Harmer-led side, who beat Somerset by six wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their last match, will be hoping to extend their winning momentum when they lock horns with Glamorgan.

Speaking of Glamorgan, with eight points in their kitty, they are just a point and a place behind their next opponents in seventh. The Chris Cooke-led side have played 10 games so far, winning three and losing five, while two of their matches were abandoned due to rain. Glamorgan, who have been pretty inconsistent in the T20 Blast this season, beat table-toppers Surrey by just one run in their last outing. They will be eyeing their fourth win of the campaign on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Essex: Simon Harmer (c), William Buttleman, Samuel Cook, Dan Lawrence, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (c), Kiran Carlson, Dan Douthwaite, Michael Hogan, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Sam Pearce, Tegid Phillips, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Roman Walker, James Weighell

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex: William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook

Glamorgan: Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Billy Root, Chris Cooke (c & wk), Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Sam Pearce, Andrew Salter, Roman Walker, Prem Sisodiya

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Glamorgan

Date and Time: June 29th 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Chelmsford has been a sporting one throughout the T20 Blast 2021 season and has something in it for everybody. While the spinners have managed to extract turn off the surface, the pacers have fared well on this ground too. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, with the average first innings score at the venue in the ongoing T20 Blast being about 151 runs.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs GLA)

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Glamorgan - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Daniel Lawrence, Kiran Carlson, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Daniel Douthwaite, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, Prem Sisodiya

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Daniel Lawrence, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, James Weighell, Daniel Douthwaite, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Prem Sisodiya

Captain: James Neesham. Vice-captain: Daniel Douthwaite

Edited by Samya Majumdar