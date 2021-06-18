ESS vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 18, 2021

Essex will be up against Gloucestershire in a South Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Friday.

Essex have lost three of their four T20 Blast games and currently find themselves in the penultimate position in the South Group points table. They have lost three matches on the trot since beating Somerset by three wickets in their season opener. Essex will be desperate to put an end to their losing streak and return to winning ways soon.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season. They started their T20 Blast campaign with a nervy four-run win over Glamorgan before suffering back-to-back losses to Sussex and Kent. Gloucestershire beat Middlesex in their last game and are currently fourth in the standings. They will search for some consistency when they take on Essex.

Squads to choose from

Essex: Simon Harmer (c), William Buttleman (wk), Tom Westley, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, James Neesham, Jack Plom, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Shane Snater, Adam Wheater, Ryan ten Doeschate

Gloucestershire: Jack Taylor (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, George Scott, George Hankins

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex: William Buttleman (wk), Tom Westley, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer (c), Jack Plom, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, James Porter

Gloucestershire: Chris Dent, Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (c), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Daniel Worrall

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Gloucestershire

Date and Time: June 18th 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Chelmsford is usually on the slower side, with the spinners having found some turn. Two T20 Blast games have been played at the venue this season, with the two first innings scores being 155 and 128. The bowlers have found quite a bit of success on this ground and not much is expected to change for today's match.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs GLO)

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs GLO)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Ryan ten Doeschate, Chris Dent, Tom Westley, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Samuel Cook

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: James Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, William Buttleman, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Tom Westley, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Benny Howell, Josh Shaw, David Payne, Samuel Cook

Captain: Benny Howell. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer

