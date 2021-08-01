ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Essex will take on Kent in a Group A Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday.
Essex started their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with back-to-back wins before losing their last game against Worcestershire. Kent, on the other hand, lost their first two Royal London One-Day Cup games before their last two matches were washed out. Both teams will be eager to return to winning ways today.
ESS vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today
Essex: William Buttleman, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Jack Plom
Kent: Oliver Robinson (c & wk), Tawanda Muyeye, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Joe Gordon, Darren Stevens, Marcus O'Riordan, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist
Match Details
ESS vs KET, Group A, Royal London One-Day Cup
Date and Time: August 1st 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
Pitch Report
Although the County Ground in Chelmsford generally favors spinners, it is usually a good track to bat on. Essex chased down 213 with 11 overs to spare at the venue before Worcestershire racked up 338 while batting first.
Today’s ESS vs KET Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Adam Wheater – Wheater has batted just twice in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 102 runs at a strike-rate of 98.07.
Batsmen
George Munsey – The Scotland top-order batter has been batting really well in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 96 and 108 in two innings.
Tom Westley – Westley has looked solid in the Royal London One-Day Cup, amassing 170 runs in three innings.
All-rounders
Simon Harmer – The off-spinning all-rounder has returned with seven wickets in three games and has chipped in with 32 runs with the bat.
Darren Stevens – The veteran all-rounder has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 and can even go big with the bat.
Bowlers
Shane Snater – Snater may be expensive with the ball but he has constantly been amongst the wickets. He has taken seven wickets in three games so far.
Matt Milnes – Milnes has been inconsistent in the 50-over tournament, but he has a good List ‘A’ record. He has taken 18 wickets from 11 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team
George Munsey (KET): 278 points
Simon Harmer (ESS): 265 points
Tom Westley (ESS): 256 points
Shane Snater (ESS): 227 points
Harry Finch (KET): 199 points
Important stats for ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team
George Munsey: 204 runs in two innings; SR – 106.25
Harry Finch: 148 runs in three innings; SR – 89.69
Simon Harmer: 32 runs & seven wickets; SR – 78.04 & ER – 4.50
Tom Westley: 170 runs in three innings; SR – 94.44
ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Harry Finch, Tom Westley, George Munsey, Darren Stevens, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Hamidullah Qadri, Matt Milnes
Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: George Munsey
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Oliver Robinson, Alistair Cook, Tom Westley, George Munsey, Darren Stevens, Simon Harmer, Marcus O'Riordan, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Matt Milnes
Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Shane Snater