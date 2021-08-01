ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 Match

Essex will take on Kent in a Group A Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Sunday.

Essex started their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with back-to-back wins before losing their last game against Worcestershire. Kent, on the other hand, lost their first two Royal London One-Day Cup games before their last two matches were washed out. Both teams will be eager to return to winning ways today.

ESS vs KET Probable Playing 11 Today

Essex: William Buttleman, Sir Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (wk), Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Jack Plom

Kent: Oliver Robinson (c & wk), Tawanda Muyeye, George Munsey, Harry Finch, Joe Gordon, Darren Stevens, Marcus O'Riordan, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist

Match Details

ESS vs KET, Group A, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: August 1st 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

Although the County Ground in Chelmsford generally favors spinners, it is usually a good track to bat on. Essex chased down 213 with 11 overs to spare at the venue before Worcestershire racked up 338 while batting first.

Today’s ESS vs KET Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Adam Wheater – Wheater has batted just twice in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 102 runs at a strike-rate of 98.07.

Batsmen

George Munsey – The Scotland top-order batter has been batting really well in the Royal London One-Day Cup, scoring 96 and 108 in two innings.

Tom Westley – Westley has looked solid in the Royal London One-Day Cup, amassing 170 runs in three innings.

All-rounders

Simon Harmer – The off-spinning all-rounder has returned with seven wickets in three games and has chipped in with 32 runs with the bat.

Darren Stevens – The veteran all-rounder has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 and can even go big with the bat.

Bowlers

Shane Snater – Snater may be expensive with the ball but he has constantly been amongst the wickets. He has taken seven wickets in three games so far.

Matt Milnes – Milnes has been inconsistent in the 50-over tournament, but he has a good List ‘A’ record. He has taken 18 wickets from 11 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey (KET): 278 points

Simon Harmer (ESS): 265 points

Tom Westley (ESS): 256 points

Shane Snater (ESS): 227 points

Harry Finch (KET): 199 points

Important stats for ESS vs KET Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey: 204 runs in two innings; SR – 106.25

Harry Finch: 148 runs in three innings; SR – 89.69

Simon Harmer: 32 runs & seven wickets; SR – 78.04 & ER – 4.50

Tom Westley: 170 runs in three innings; SR – 94.44

ESS vs KET Dream11 Prediction (Royal London One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team 1: Essex vs Kent - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Harry Finch, Tom Westley, George Munsey, Darren Stevens, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Hamidullah Qadri, Matt Milnes

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: George Munsey

Dream11 Team 2: Essex vs Kent - Royal London One-Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Oliver Robinson, Alistair Cook, Tom Westley, George Munsey, Darren Stevens, Simon Harmer, Marcus O'Riordan, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Matt Milnes

Captain: Simon Harmer. Vice-captain: Shane Snater

