ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match – Jul 18, 2021

Essex will be up against Middlesex in a South Group fixture in the 2021 season of the Vitality T20 Blast. The venue for this game will be the County Ground in Chelmsford. This is a dead rubber game as both teams are out of contention for the quarter-finals.

Essex have been highly inconsistent throughout this tournament. They have five wins and seven losses apart from one no-result. With 11 points, they are seventh (third-last) on the South Group points table. They have lost two games on the bounce which cost them a chance of making it to the knockouts. However, Essex will want to finish the season on a high.

On the other hand, Middlesex are reeling at the bottom of the South Group points table. They have won a mere three games in the entire tournament this year. Moreover, they have as many as nine losses, the most by any side across both groups. However, a win in this game and a loss for Glamorgan in their last group game could see Middlesex avoid a wooden spoon finish in Group B.

Squads to choose from

Essex: Simon Harmer (c), Samuel Cook, Feroze Khushi, Daniel Lawrence, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, Josh Rymell, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater

Middlesex: Steven Finn (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Varun Chopra, Blake Cullen, Josh De Caires, Tom Helm, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Robson, John Simpson, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex: Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook

Middlesex: Varun Chopra, Sam Robson, Joe Cracknell, Daryl Mitchell, Max Holden, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Steven Finn (c)

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Middlesex

Date: July 18th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Chelmsford hasn't really been a very high-scoring ground this season. Six games have been played at this venue and the average score batting first is around 141. There has been some movement for the pacers with the new-ball and the spinners have found turn as well. Thus, another good sporting track is likely to be in store for this game.

Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs MID)

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael-Kyle Pepper, Joe Cracknell, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Max Holden, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Daryll Mitchell, Steven Finn, Samuel Cook, Blake Cullen

Captain: Simon Harmer Vice-captain: Daryll Mitchell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Joe Cracknell, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Max Holden, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Daryll Mitchell, Samuel Cook, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Blake Cullen

Captain: James Neesham Vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence

