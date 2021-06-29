ESS vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match – June 29, 2021

Essex take on Somerset in a North Group fixture in the 2021 season of the Vitality T20 Blast. The County Ground in Chelmsford will be the venue for this game.

Essex haven't been in the best of form in this tournament. They have just three wins but five losses apart from one no-result. With seven points, the Simon Harmer-led side are placed sixth on the South Group points table. They have won two out of their last three games but they went down against Kent in a rain-affected encounter in their last game.

Somerset have been on a roll in recent games. They started the competition with a couple of losses but since then, they have turned things around beautifully. The Lewis Gregory-led side have won four out of their last six encounters and the other two have been washed out. Hence, they will want to continue their high-flying momentum.

Squads to choose from

Essex: Simon Harmer (c), William Buttleman, Samuel Cook, Dan Lawrence, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Banton, George Bartlett, Devon Conway, Josh Davey, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Will Smeed, Max Waller, Jack Brooks

Predicted Playing XIs

Essex: William Buttleman, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Michael-Kyle Pepper, James Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (c), Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, James Porter

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Tom Lammonby, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Somerset

Date: June 29th 2021, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The surface at the County Ground in Chelmsford has something in it for everybody. While there is some turn for the spinners, the pacers have fared well too. The average score batting first in this tournament at this venue is about 150. Moreover, teams chasing have won more when compared to batting first.

Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ESS vs SOM)

Dream11 Team for Essex vs Somerset - Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Ryan ten Doeschate, Devon Conway, Daniel Lawrence, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Marchant de Lange, Craig Overton, Samuel Cook

Captain: Devon Conway Vice-captain: Daniel Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Tom Banton, Devon Conway, Daniel Lawrence, Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Marchant de Lange, Craig Overton, Aron Nijjar

Captain: Tom Banton Vice-captain: Simon Harmer

