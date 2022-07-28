EST vs CZR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 15

The 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers will see Estonia (EST) take on the Czech Republic (CZR) at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Thursday, July 28.

Both Estonia and Czech Republic are winless after two attempts and will be desperate to open their accounts. The Czechs have a strong roster with a good blend of youth and experience. The Estonians, meanwhile, have given a good account of themselves despite coming up short in crunch moments. Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Czech Republic will hold the edge going into this much-awaited clash.

EST vs CZR Probable Playing 11 Today

EST XI

Ali Masood, Arslan Amjad (c), Habib Khan, Maidul Islam, Stuart Hook, Marko Vaik (wk), Kalle Vislapuu, Elias Hasan, Murali Obili, Ali Raza and Aditya Savio.

CZR XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Ritik Tomar, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Divyendra Singh, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ushan Thenannahelage, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Lal and Sameera Waththage.

Match Details

EST vs CZR, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifier, Match 15

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The pitch is on the slower side with the bowlers ruling the roost in Vantaa. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay phase with runscoring being relatively easy against the new ball. As the match progresses, slower balls will become more effective, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today's EST vs CZR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stuart Hook: Stuart Hook has been brilliant in the middle order, scoring valuable runs at times of need. He is a good player of pace and can more than hold his own against the spinners. Given his recent form and ability, he should be a good addition to your EST vs CZR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sabawoon Davizi: Sabawoon Davizi is an exciting batter who has the ability to tee off from ball one. He is known for his explosive batting ability and can also chip in with the ball. Although his form has not been great, Davizi's potential should make him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ali Masood: Ali Masood has been brilliant at the top of the order for Estonia, scoring over 100 runs in two matches. While he has gotten off to quick starts in each of the games, he is also capable of holding one end in the middle overs. With Masood also adding value with the ball, he is a must-have in your EST vs CZE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sameera Maduranga: Sameera Maduranga has been the Czech Republic's best bowler in a rather disappointing campaign so far. He has the ability to stifle batters with his pace and accuracy, holding him in good stead. With Maduranga in decent form heading into the game, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in EST vs CZE Dream11 prediction team

Arslan Amjad (EST)

Ritik Tomar (CZE)

Dylan Steyn (CZE)

Important stats for EST vs CZE Dream11 prediction team

Stuart Hook - 78 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 78.00

Ali Masood - 113 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 113.00

Sabawoon Davizi - 542 runs and 1 wicket in 12 T20I matches

EST vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers)

EST vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hook, S Davizi, D Steyn, A Amjad, A Ashokan, R Tomar, A Masood, H Khan, S Maduranga, N Ahmed and K Vislapuu.

Captain: A Masood. Vice-captain: S Davizi.

EST vs CZR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hook, S Davizi, U Gunathilake, M Islam, S Wickramasekara, R Tomar, A Masood, H Khan, S Maduranga, T Kanhya Lal and K Vislapuu.

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-captain: H Khan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far