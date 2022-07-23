EST vs MAY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 2022 Match 15

Empire State Titans (EST) will take on Manhattan Yorkers (MAY) in the 15th match of the Minor League T20 2022 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Stadium in Lauderhill on Saturday.

This is the first game of the tournament for both teams. So both the Titans and Yorkers will look to start off well and gain some early momentum.

EST vs MAY Probable Playing XIs

Empire State Titans

Jaladh Dua (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Ariful Haque, Monank Patel, Adithya Bharadwaj, Tapash Baisya, Chintan Patel, Kwame Patton Jr, Chaitanya Parwal, Vivek Ravichandran, Savan Patel.

Manhattan Yorkers

John Campbell, Smit Patel (wk), Deep Joshi, Shawn Findlay, Danesh Patel, Kevin Shah, Raj Bhavsar, Bhaskar Yadram, Abhiram Valisammagari, Noman Iftikhar, Raj Patel.

Match Details

Match: EST vs MAY

Date & Time: July 23, 2022; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Stadium, Lauderhill.

Pitch Report

There have been some high-scoring games at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Stadium in Lauderhill. However, most totals batting first have been around the 150-155 mark. More of the same can be expected in this game.

Today’s EST vs MAY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Smit Patel is experienced and can get big scores at the top of the order.

Batters

Monank Patel has played 47 international games for the USA, and he has struck two hundreds and four fifties in ODI cricket. In T20Is, he has a strike rate of 122.47.

All-rounders

John Campbell is a renowned West Indies player. He hasn't played a lot of T20 cricket, but he has a decent List ‘A’ record,averaging 31.12.

Bowlers

Noman Iftikhar can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals as well.

Five best players to pick in EST vs MAY Dream11 Prediction Team

John Campbell (MAY)

Smit Patel (MAY)

Noman Iftikhar (MAY)

Adithya Bharadwaj (EST)

Monank Patel (EST)

EST vs MAY Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Empire State Titans vs Manhattan Yorkers - Minor League T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Smit Patel, Shawn Findlay, Ariful Haque, Monank Patel, John Campbell, Raj Bhavsar, Adithya Bharadwaj, Chintan Patel, Abhiram Valisammagari, Noman Iftikhar, Chaitanya Parwal.

Captain: John Campbell. Vice-captain: Adithya Bharadwaj.

Dream11 Team for Empire State Titans vs Manhattan Yorkers - Minor League T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Smit Patel, Shawn Findlay, Danesh Patel, Ariful Haque, Monank Patel, John Campbell, Raj Bhavsar, Adithya Bharadwaj, Noman Iftikhar, Kwame Patton Jr, Vivek Ravichandran.

Captain: Smit Patel. Vice-captain: Adithya Bharadwaj.

