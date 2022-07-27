EST vs SWI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 10

Estonia (EST) will lock horns with Switzerland (SWI) in the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Wednesday, July 27.

Estonia are fifth in the Group B standings after losing their opening match against Norway by 10 wickets. Switzerland, on the other hand, won their first match against France by one wicket and are third in the standings.

EST vs SWI Probable Playing 11 Today

EST XI

Stuart Hook (WK), Maidul Islam, Aditya Paul, Ali Raza, Habib Khan, Ali Masood, Arslan Amjad (C), Murali Obili, Elias Hasan, Kalle Vislapuu, Saqib Naveed.

SWI XI

Sathya Narayanan (WK), Aidan Andrews, Asad Mahmood, Faheem Nazir, Arjun Vinod, Osama Mahmood, Jai Sinh, Kenardo Fletcher, Ali Nayyer, Ashwin Vinod, Aneesh Kumar.

Match Details

EST vs SWI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, Match 10

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kerava National Cricket Ground is a balanced one. The batters will have to play out the initial phase, which will be dominated by the pacers. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 119 runs.

Today’s EST vs SWI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Stuart Hook: Hook is a reliable batter who also possesses brilliant wicketkeeping skills. Although he scored only nine runs in the last match, he could play a significant knock on Wednesday.

Batters

Aidan Andrews: Andrews is a quality batter who failed to impress in the last match, scoring only four runs. But he will look to bounce back and contribute well in today's contest.

Maidul Islam: Islam is a reliable top-order batter who can provide Estonia with a solid start on Wednesday.

All-rounders

Faheem Nazir: Nazir scored 67 runs and picked up a wicket in the last match.

Ali Masood: Masood could prove to be the difference between the two teams in Wednesday's contest. He scored a crucial 44-run knock at a strike of 115.79 in the last game.

Bowlers

Ali Nayyer: Nayyer is a quality bowler who can also contribute with the bat in the lower-middle order. He scored 48 runs and also scalped two wickets in the last match.

Kalle Vislapuu: Vislapuu can strike some crucial wickets for Estonia in Wednesday's match.

Top 5 best players to pick in EST vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Ali Nayyer (SWI) - 125 points

Faheem Nazir (SWI) - 118 points

Ali Masood (EST) - 58 points

Arjun Vinod (SWI) - 50 points

Habib Khan (EST) - 18 points

Important Stats for EST vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Ali Nayyer: 48 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 300.00 and ER - 8.67

Faheem Nazir: 67 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 145.64 and ER - 6.33

Ali Masood: 44 runs in 1 match; SR - 115.79

Arjun Vinod: 14 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 63.64 and ER - 9.00

Habib Khan: 12 runs in 1 match; SR - 120.00

EST vs SWI Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B)

EST vs SWI Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stuart Hook, Aidan Andrews, Arslan Amjad, Maidul Islam, Faheem Nazir, Arjun Vinod, Ali Masood, Habib Khan, Ashwin Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Kalle Vislapuu.

Captain: Faheem Nazir. Vice-captain: Aidan Andrews.

EST vs SWI Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stuart Hook, Aidan Andrews, Arslan Amjad, Maidul Islam, Faheem Nazir, Arjun Vinod, Ali Masood, Habib Khan, Ashwin Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Kalle Vislapuu.

Captain: Faheem Nazir. Vice-captain: Ali Masood.

