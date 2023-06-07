ETF vs AEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Elite League, Match 5

The fifth match of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will see the EcovertFM (ETF) square off against the Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Wednesday, June 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ETF vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for the EcovertFM in this tournament. They will look to start the tournament on a good note with a win in this match.

The Almulla Exchange CC, on the other hand, have played a single match in this tournament and have managed to win it.

ETF vs AEC Match Details

The fifth game of the KCC T10 Summer Elite League will be played on June 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 10.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ETF vs AEC, Match 5, KCC T10 Summer Elite League

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday; 10.45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

ETF vs AEC Probable Playing XIs

ETF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ETF Probable Playing XI

N Jacob, O Abdullah, A Ijaz, J Saldanha, B Ali, B Tahir, M Mustafa, M Ahmed, P Raj Rao, A Ghulam Khan-I, and H Shahid.

AEC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AEC Probable Playing XI

C Anto, Pradeep-P, N Saladanha, Rajeesh-K, N Rajendran, A V Nazzar, P Kumar, Anudeep-C, A Raj, S Chandran, and Linto-VA.

ETF vs AEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Anto

C Anto looked in great touch with the bat in the last match. His great batting form along with his brilliant keeping skills make him a great pick from the wicketkeepers section for this match.

Batter

N Saldanha

N Saldanha looked in decent touch with the bat in the previous match even though he did not go big. He will be looking to score runs in this match and that makes him a good choice for the match.

All-rounder

B Ali

B Ali will be a key player for his team. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a great pick who can pick points in both innings of the match.

Bowler

P Raj Rao

P Raj Rao can pick up wickets at crucial stages. His ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the game makes him a must-pick from the bowlers section.

ETF vs AEC match captain and vice-captain choices

B Ali

B Ali can contribute to the team with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him a great point multiplier for the match.

A V Nazzar

A V Nazzar looked in good form in the last match. He scored runs for the team and looked in good touch. Nazzar might also contribute with the ball and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ETF vs AEC, Match 5

C Anto

N Saldanha

B Ali

A V Nazzar

P Raj Rao

ETF vs AEC Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be good for batting for most parts of the game. The pitch will gradually slow down and the spinners will come into play, so top-order batters and spinners will be good picks for the match.

ETF vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: A Ijaz, N Saldanha, O Abdullah

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, B Ali, N Rajendran

Bowlers: P Raj Rao, A Ghulam, Anudeep C, A Raj

ETF vs AEC Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: C Anto

Batters: A Ijaz, N Saldanha, O Abdullah

All-rounders: A V Nazzar, B Ali, N Rajendran

Bowlers: P Raj Rao, A Ghulam, Anudeep C, A Raj

