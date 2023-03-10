ETF vs CECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20, Match 18

EcovertFM (ETF) will take on Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) in the 18th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ETF vs CECC Dream11 prediction.

EcovertFM are yet to win a game in the competition. They have one no-result and one loss so far and will be looking to register their first victory.

Ceylinco Express CC, meanwhile, have made a fine start to their campaign, winning their first two games. They beat the Desert Raiders by five runs before defeating Noor CM Academy by 15 runs via the D/L method.

ETF vs CECC Match Details, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20

The 18th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 between EcovertFM and Ceylinco Express CC will be played on March 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 8 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETF vs CECC, Match 18, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20

Date & Time: March 10th 2023, 8 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

ETF vs CECC Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big totals at the venue. While teams batting first have won eight games, chasing sides have emerged five times.

ETF vs CECC Probable Playing 11 today

EcovertFM Team News

No major injury concerns.

EcovertFM Probable Playing XI: Umar Abdullah, Naveen Jacob, Basir Khan, Hisham Mirza, Mirwas Masoom, Murshid Mustafa, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Abdullah Khan-I, Praveen Rao , Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II , Manu Varghese.

Ceylinco Express CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ceylinco Express CC Probable Playing XI: Rifkaz Mohamed (c), Mohamed Shafran, Akalanka Dilshan, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Ahilan Ratnam, Madusha Malshan, Mohamed Rameez, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Vengadashen Abhishek, Dilsan Lahiru, Madhushan Nayanajith.

Today’s ETF vs CECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohamed Rameez (2 matches, 4 catches, 1 stumping)

Mohamed Rameez has not had the opportunity to bat but has been good behind the stumps. The CECC wicketkeeper-batter has taken four catches and affected one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Hisham Mirza (1 match, 39 runs, 2 wickets)

Hisham Mirza was one of the best players for ETF in their last encounter. He scored 39 off 31 balls and returned with 2/27 from his four-over spell against DR.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohamed Shafran (2 matches, 43 runs, 1 wicket)

Mohamed Shafran can make useful all-round contributions. The CECC spin-bowling all-rounder has scored 43 runs in two innings in addition to taking one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Madusha Malshan (1 match, 2 wickets)

Madusha Malshan has played only one game in the competition, claiming 2/19 from four overs against NCA.

ETF vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Sandaruwan Chinthaka (2 matches, 117 runs, 4 wickets)

Sandaruwan Chinthaka has made a huge all-round impact in the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20. He smashed a 56-ball 100 in the first game against DR. Overall, he has scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 169.57. On the bowling front, he has returned with four wickets at an economy rate of 5.80.

Umar Abdullah (1 match, 18 runs, 1 wicket)

Umar Abdullah has played one Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 match where he scored 18 off 11 balls and took one wicket with the ball as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ETF vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sandaruwan Chinthaka 117 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Umar Abdullah 18 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Hisham Mirza 39 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Mohamed Shafran 43 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Madusha Malshan 2 wickets in 1 match

ETF vs CECC match expert tips

Both teams have some effective all-rounders who could be the key. Thus, the likes of Mohamed Shafran, Hisham Mirza, Umar Abdullah, and Sandaruwan Chinthaka will be the ones to watch out for.

ETF vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ETF vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Rameez

Batters: Ahilan Ratnam, Basir Khan, Hisham Mirza

All-rounders: Mohamed Shafran, Vengadashen Abhishek, Umar Abdullah (vc), Sandaruwan Chinthaka (c)

Bowlers: Madusha Malshan, Praveen Rao, Abdullah Khan-I

ETF vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ETF vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mohamed Rameez

Batters: Murshid Mustafa, Ahilan Ratnam, Basir Khan, Hisham Mirza (c)

All-rounders: Mohamed Shafran (vc), Umar Abdullah, Sandaruwan Chinthaka

Bowlers: Madusha Malshan, Dilsan Lahiru, Praveen Rao

