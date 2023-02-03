ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 7

EcovertFM (ETF) will take on the Desert Raiders (DR) in the seventh match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ETF vs DR Dream11 prediction.

EcovertFM started their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ceylinco Express CC. Meanwhile, this will be the first game of the season for the Desert Raiders, who had a win-loss record of 2-7 in the last competition.

ETF vs DR Match Details, KCC T20 Elite Championship

The seventh match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship between EcovertFM and Desert Raiders will be played on February 4 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETF vs DR, Match 7, KCC T20 Elite Championship

Date & Time: February 4th 2023, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

ETF vs DR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on, with 256, 173, and 159 being the first-innings scores so far. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for Saturday's encounter.

ETF vs DR Probable Playing 11 today

EcovertFM team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

EcovertFM Probable Playing XI: Basir Khan, Umar Abdullah, Bilal Tahir, Amin Ijaz, Naveen Jacob, Abdul Jabbar-I, Praveen Raj Rao, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II (c & wk), Rooh Ullah-Khan, Abdullah Khan-I.

Desert Raiders team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Desert Raiders Probable Playing XI: Aamir Javed, Hassan Arif, Sherjeel Tahir Iqbal (wk), Ravindu Sanjeewa, Mohammed Saleh, Khalid Liaqat, Sadiq Kassim, Ashen Sangeeth, Imran Kaskar, Ashen Sangeeth, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka.

Today’s ETF vs DR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II

Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II, who can play substantial runs in the middle order, is excellent behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Aamir Javed

Aamir Javed is an aggressive batter who bats at the top of the order. He was quite good in the last tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindu Sanjeewa

Ravindu Sanjeewa could be effective with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder can prove to be a wicket-taking option and can be a handy middle-order batter as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Praveen Raj Rao

Praveen Raj Rao was superb with the ball in the last game, returning with figures of 3/18 from his four-over spell.

ETF vs DR match captain and vice-captain choices

Umar Abdullah

Umar Abdullah was magnificent with the bat in the last game. He smashed 83 off 33 balls with the help of four fours and 10 sixes. He also bowled one over.

Bilal Tahir

Bilal Tahir made an all-round impact in ETF’s first match of the tournament. He took two wickets for 16 runs and smashed 23 runs off 11 deliveries with the help of one four and three sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ETF vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Umar Abdullah (ETF)

Bilal Tahir (ETF)

Aamir Javed (DR)

Ravindu Sanjeewa (DR)

Praveen Raj Rao (ETF)

ETF vs DR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who will be the key. Thus, the likes of Ashen Sangeeth, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Amin Ijaz, Irfanullah Sultanzai, and Bilal Tahir will be the ones to watch out for in the ETF vs DR game.

ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II

Batters: Aamir Javed, Umar Abdullah (c)

All-rounders: Ashen Sangeeth, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Amin Ijaz, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bilal Tahir (vc)

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Praveen Raj Rao, Abdullah Khan-I

ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Sherjeel Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II

Batters: Umar Abdullah, Basir Khan

All-rounders: Ashen Sangeeth, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bilal Tahir (c)

Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Praveen Raj Rao (vc), Abdullah Khan-I

