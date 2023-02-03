ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 7

EcovertFM (ETF) will take on the Desert Raiders (DR) in the seventh match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ETF vs DR Dream11 prediction.
EcovertFM started their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ceylinco Express CC. Meanwhile, this will be the first game of the season for the Desert Raiders, who had a win-loss record of 2-7 in the last competition.
ETF vs DR Match Details, KCC T20 Elite Championship
The seventh match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship between EcovertFM and Desert Raiders will be played on February 4 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ETF vs DR, Match 7, KCC T20 Elite Championship
Date & Time: February 4th 2023, 1:00 AM IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
ETF vs DR Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on, with 256, 173, and 159 being the first-innings scores so far. Another solid batting track is likely to be in store for Saturday's encounter.
ETF vs DR Probable Playing 11 today
EcovertFM team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
EcovertFM Probable Playing XI: Basir Khan, Umar Abdullah, Bilal Tahir, Amin Ijaz, Naveen Jacob, Abdul Jabbar-I, Praveen Raj Rao, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II (c & wk), Rooh Ullah-Khan, Abdullah Khan-I.
Desert Raiders team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Desert Raiders Probable Playing XI: Aamir Javed, Hassan Arif, Sherjeel Tahir Iqbal (wk), Ravindu Sanjeewa, Mohammed Saleh, Khalid Liaqat, Sadiq Kassim, Ashen Sangeeth, Imran Kaskar, Ashen Sangeeth, Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka.
Today’s ETF vs DR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II
Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II, who can play substantial runs in the middle order, is excellent behind the stumps as well.
Top Batter Pick
Aamir Javed
Aamir Javed is an aggressive batter who bats at the top of the order. He was quite good in the last tournament.
Top All-rounder Pick
Ravindu Sanjeewa
Ravindu Sanjeewa could be effective with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder can prove to be a wicket-taking option and can be a handy middle-order batter as well.
Top Bowler Pick
Praveen Raj Rao
Praveen Raj Rao was superb with the ball in the last game, returning with figures of 3/18 from his four-over spell.
ETF vs DR match captain and vice-captain choices
Umar Abdullah
Umar Abdullah was magnificent with the bat in the last game. He smashed 83 off 33 balls with the help of four fours and 10 sixes. He also bowled one over.
Bilal Tahir
Bilal Tahir made an all-round impact in ETF’s first match of the tournament. He took two wickets for 16 runs and smashed 23 runs off 11 deliveries with the help of one four and three sixes.
5 Must-picks with player stats for ETF vs DR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Umar Abdullah (ETF)
Bilal Tahir (ETF)
Aamir Javed (DR)
Ravindu Sanjeewa (DR)
Praveen Raj Rao (ETF)
ETF vs DR match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who will be the key. Thus, the likes of Ashen Sangeeth, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Amin Ijaz, Irfanullah Sultanzai, and Bilal Tahir will be the ones to watch out for in the ETF vs DR game.
ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II
Batters: Aamir Javed, Umar Abdullah (c)
All-rounders: Ashen Sangeeth, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Amin Ijaz, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bilal Tahir (vc)
Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Praveen Raj Rao, Abdullah Khan-I
ETF vs DR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Sherjeel Tahir Iqbal, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II
Batters: Umar Abdullah, Basir Khan
All-rounders: Ashen Sangeeth, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Bilal Tahir (c)
Bowlers: Pradeep Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Praveen Raj Rao (vc), Abdullah Khan-I