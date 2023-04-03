ETF vs JSX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 23

EcovertFM (ETF) will take on JK Super XI (JSX) in the 23rd match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League at Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Monday, April 3. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ETF vs JSX Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

EcovertFM have played only one match so far, losing their opening game against Kuwait Swedish by 37 runs. Meanwhile, JK Super XI started their campaign with an eight-wicket win over NCM Sporting Club.

ETF vs JSX Match Details, Match 23

Match 23 of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 3 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETF vs JSX, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 23

Date and Time: 3rd April 2023, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ETF vs JSX Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground offers a high-scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on the surface. While the 100-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track, bowlers need to be extra careful with their lines and lengths.

Last 5 matches (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 93.25

Average second-innings score: 75.5

ETF vs JSX Form Guide (Kuwait Ramadan T10 League)

EcovertFM: L

JK Super XI: W

ETF vs JSX probable playing 11s for today’s match

EcovertFM Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

EcovertFM Probable Playing 11

Naveen Jacob (C), Murshid Mustafa, Manu Varghese, Bilal Tahir, Basir Khan, Umar Abdullah, Umar Nazir Baba, Bikram Raj Karan, F qasim, Muhammad Khan Ghulam-II, Asif Nawaz.

JK Super XI Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

JK Super XI Probable Playing 11

Lakhwinder Satnam Singh(C), Manpreet Singh Sukhdev, Mohd Shafeeq Khan, Mandeep husan Lal, Raja-Zahoor Hukam-Dad, Riasat-Ali Anwar-Khan, Asif Shahid Mahmood, Gurwinder Singh, Imran-Mohd Ayoub-Khan, Mohammad Fazal, Sukhwinder Balvinder Singh.

ETF vs JSX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Jacob (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 140.00)

N Jacob could prove to be a great wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. He smashed 21 runs at a strike rate of 140 in the first match.

Top Batter pick

L Satnam Singh (1 match, 12 runs and 1 wicket)

L Satnam Singh scored 12 runs in the last match while also picking up a wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

B Ali (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

B Ali is an impressive all-rounder who is quite dependable. He picked up two wickets in the first match and is also a handy batter.

Top Bowler pick

I Ayoub Khan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.00)

I Ayoub Khan took two wickets in the first match at an economy rate of 6.00.

ETF vs JSX match captain and vice-captain choices

M Husan Lal

M Husan Lal was in unbelievable form in the last game. He scored 25 runs and also picked up four wickets. He should definitely be the prime captaincy choice of your ETF vs JSX Deram11 Fantasy Team.

G Singh

G Singh led the way with the bat in the first game, smashing 74 runs at an astounding strike rate of 255.17.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ETF vs JSX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Husan Lal 25 runs and 4 wickets 156 points G Singh 74 runs 155 points B Ali 2 wickets 81 points I Ayoub Khan 2 wickets 68 points L Satnam Singh 12 runs and 1 wicket 60 points

ETF vs JSX match expert tips

Both G Singh and M Husan Lal have displayed tremendous form and quality and are a safe captaincy pairing for the ETF vs JSX game.

ETF vs JSX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

ETF vs JSX Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Jacob

Batters: G Singh (vc), L Satnam Singh, O Abdullah, M Masoom

All-rounders: M Husan Lal (c), B Ali, B Tahir, S Davinder Kumar

Bowlers: I Ayoub Khan, B Raj Karan

ETF vs JSX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

ETF vs JSX Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 23, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Jacob

Batters: G Singh, L Satnam Singh, O Abdullah (c), M Masoom

All-rounders: M Husan Lal, B Ali (vc), S Davinder Kumar

Bowlers: I Ayoub Khan, B Raj Karan, A Ghulam Khan

Poll : 0 votes