ETF vs KS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC Elite Championship, Semi-Final

EcovertFM (ETF) will square off against Kuwait Swedish (KS) in the semi-finals of the KCC Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Wednesday, February 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ETF vs KS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the semi-finals.

EcovertFM played some wonderful cricket in the league phase. They finished second in the table, having won all six of their matches and collecting 12 points along the way. EcovertFM are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Kuwait Swedish, on the other hand, finished third in the standings. They, too, won all three of their matches. The Swedish collected six points from three games. They defeated Al Hajery in the Eliminator by nine wickets.

ETF vs KS Match Details, Semi-Final

The semi-final of the KCC Elite Championship will be played on February 22 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETF vs KS, KCC Elite Championship, Semi-Final

Date and Time: February 22, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ETF vs KS Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Ground has been a high-scoring wicket and batters have enjoyed their time on this surface. The 200-run mark has also been breached once and bowlers will have to be careful about their lines and lengths here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 177.7

Average second innings score: 129.25

ETF vs KS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

EcovertFM: W-W-W-W-W

Kuwait Swedish: W-W-W-W-W

ETF vs KS probable playing 11s for today’s match

EcovertFM Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

EcovertFM Probable Playing 11

Bilal Tahir, Hisham Mirza (c), Haroon Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Murshid Mustafa, Naveen Jacob, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Basir Khan, Usman Ghani, Asif Nawaz, and Riaz Mohammed.

Kuwait Swedish Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kuwait Swedish Probable Playing 11

R Sandaruwan, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Faisal, Yavaruddin Khan, Ali Zaheer Udin, Asanka Silva, Usman Ghani, Sayed Monib (c), Md Abu Sayed, Mohammed Sumon, and Sujon Miah.

ETF vs KS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Jacob (6 matches, 217 runs, Strike Rate: 132.32)

N Jacob is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 132.32.

Top Batter pick

R Sandaruwan (3 matches, 163 runs, Strike Rate: 181.11)

R Sandaruwan has been in top form with the bat in hand. He has slammed 163 runs in three matches at an average of 81.50. He also has a terrific strike rate of 181.11.

Top All-rounder pick

A Zaheeruddin (3 matches, 121 runs and 1 wicket)

A Zaheeruddin has been crucial for his side and has been impressive in both departments. He has scored 121 runs at a strike rate of 175.36 and has also taken one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

R Nimesh (4 matches, 13 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.80)

R Nimesh is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the competition. He has scalped 13 wickets in four games at an economy of 7.80.

ETF vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

B Tahir

B Tahir has been outrageous with both the bat as well as the ball in hand. He has slammed 189 runs in six matches at an average of 47.25 and has a strong strike rate of 167.26. Tahir has also picked up 12 wickets and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your ETF vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

U Abdullah

U Abdullah is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has collected 245 runs in six matches at an average of over 40. However, he has a strike rate of 245, which stands out the most. Abdullah has also taken six wickets for his side.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ETF vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points B Tahir 189 runs and 12 wickets 687 points U Abdullah 245 runs and 6 wickets 595 points R Nimesh 13 wickets 429 points P Raj Rao 11 wickets 396 points N Jacob 217 runs 328 points

ETF vs KS match expert tips

U Abdullah and B Tahir have been brilliant in both departments and can prove to be a safe captaincy pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

ETF vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final, Head to Head League

ETF vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: N Jacob, U Ghani

Batters: U Abdullah, R Sandaruwan, B Khan

All-rounders: B Tahir, A Zaheeruddin, Y Patel

Bowlers: P Raj Rao, R Nimesh, H Shahid

ETF vs KS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final, Grand League

ETF vs KS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Jacob, U Ghani

Batters: U Abdullah, R Sandaruwan, B Khan

All-rounders: B Tahir, A Zaheeruddin

Bowlers: P Raj Rao, R Nimesh, H Shahid, S Monib

