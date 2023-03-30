The 15th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T20 Trophy will see EcovertFM (ETF) square off against Kuwait Swedish (KS) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Thursday, March 30. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ETF vs KS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both Kuwait Swedish and EcovertFM as their respective opening matches got cancelled.

ETF vs KS Match Details

The 15th game of the ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy will be played on March 28 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ETF vs KS, Match 15

Date and Time: March 30, 2023; 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

ETF vs KS, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will be good for both the batter and the bowlers. It will be a close fight between the bat and the ball.

ETF vs KS Probable Playing XIs

ETF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ETF Probable Playing XI

M Khan, Ghulam-III, N Jacob, M Masoom, F Qasim, S Kunnath, M Mustafa, O Abdullah, B Raj Karan, R Ullah-Khan, I Sultanzai, and H Shahid.

KS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KS Probable Playing XI

U Ghani, R Sandaruwan, A Sayed, M Faisal, Y Khan, M Bulbul Ahmed, A Zaheeruddin, M Dilhan, S Miah, M Sumon, and S Monib.

ETF vs KS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Ghani

U Ghani is a top-order batter who can bat with positive intent from the very beginning of his innings. He is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

M Masoom

M Masoom bats in the top order and hence will get a lot of balls to play an impactful knock. Masoom is the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

M Bulbul Ahmed

M Bulbul Ahmed can give you points with both the bat and the ball. He is a really effective all-rounder and is the best choice from the category for this match.

Bowler

B Raj Karan

B Raj Karan has the ability to contain runs and also pick up wickets in the shortest format of the game. Karan will be a great choice from the bowlers' category.

ETF vs KS match captain and vice-captain choices

U Ghani

U Ghani has the ability to change the course of the game with his batting in the initial stages of a match. Ghani will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Raj Karan

B Raj Karan is a very potent bowler and can pick up wickets at any stage of a match. He will be a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ETF vs KS, Match 15

B Raj Karan

M Masoon

U Ghani

M Bulbul Ahmed

M Mustafa

ETF vs KS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the batters, especially in the first innings. Top-order batters and all-rounders will be good picks for the match.

ETF vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: U Ghani

Batters: R Sandaruwan, M Masoom, F Qasim

All-rounders: M Mustafa, M Bulbul Ahmed, A Zaheeruddin, O Abdullah

Bowlers: S Miah, R Ullah Khan, B Raj Karan

ETF vs KS Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: U Ghani

Batters: R Sandaruwan, M Masoom, F Qasim

All-rounders: M Mustafa, M Bulbul Ahmed, A Zaheeruddin, O Abdullah

Bowlers: S Miah, R Ullah Khan, B Raj Karan

