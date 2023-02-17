ETF vs RYK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 25

The 25th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see Ecovert FM (ETF) squaring off against the Royal Kings (RYK) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday, February 18.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ETF vs RYK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Royal Kings have won none of their last two matches. Ecovert FM, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches of the season. The Royal Kings will give it their all to win the match but Ecovert FM are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ETF vs RYK Match Details

The 25th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 18 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETF vs RYK, Match 25

Date and Time: 18th February 2023, 1:00 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Ceylinco Express and NCM Investments, where a total of 237 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

ETF vs RYK Form Guide

ETF - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

RYK - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

ETF vs RYK Probable Playing XI

ETF Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Khan (c & wk), Basir Khan, Mirwas Masoom, Umar Abdullah, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Praveen Raj, Haroon Shahid, Bilal Khan, Naveen Jacob, Abdullah Ghulam, Morshed Mostafa Sarwar.

RYK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sanker Varathappan, Jaison George, Yousaf Mohammad, Renil Raj, Santosh Kumar, Muzifbasha Shaik, Amala Luis (wk), Ajin Skariah, Akash Babu, Rafi Mohammad, Suresh Kumar.

ETF vs RYK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jacob

N Jacob is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Khan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

U Abdullah

J George and U Abdullah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. B Khan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Tahir

A Ijaz and B Tahir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Shahid is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Raj Rao

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Khan and P Raj Rao. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Mohammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ETF vs RYK match captain and vice-captain choices

B Tahir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Tahir the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. He has smashed 123 runs and taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

U Abdullah

U Abdullah will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. Abdullah has smashed 155 runs and taken three wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ETF vs RYK, Match 25

A Ijaz

B Khan

J George

B Tahir

U Abdullah

Ecovert FM vs Royal Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ecovert FM vs Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Jacob.

Batters: J George, U Abdullah, B Khan.

All-rounders: A Ijaz, H Shahid, B Tahir, I Sultanzai, S Kumar.

Bowlers: P Raj Rao, A Khan.

Ecovert FM vs Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Jacob.

Batters: J George, U Abdullah, B Khan.

All-rounders: A Ijaz, H Shahid, B Tahir, R Raj, S Kumar.

Bowlers: P Raj Rao, A Khan.

Poll : 0 votes