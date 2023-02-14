ETF vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 19

EcovertFM will take on Stack CC (ETF vs STA) in Match 19 of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, February 14. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the ETF vs STA Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had undefeated seasons so far. Stack CC will enter this game on the back of a victory in their only game, defeating Ceylinco CC by eight wickets, EcovertFM, meanwhile, are coming off a victory in their most recent game against the Desert Raiders by eight wickets, extending their winning streak to two games.

A thrilling match is in store for us on Tuesday with both teams playing good cricket so far in this tournament.

ETF vs STA Match Details, KCC T20 Elite Championship

The 19th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship between EcovertFM and Stack CC will be played on February 14 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EcovertFM vs Stack CC, Match 19, KCC T20 Elite Championship.

Date & Time: February 14, 2023, 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

ETF vs STA, Pitch Report

The surface at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait looks well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Chasing is the ideal option here for the team winning the toss.

ETF vs STA Probable Playing 11 today

EcovertFM team/injury news

No major injury concerns for EcovertFM heading into this encounter.

EcovertFM Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Khan (c & wk), Basir Khan, Mirwas Masoom, Umar Abdullah, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Praveen Raj, Haroon Shahid, Bilal Khan, Naveen Jacob, Abdullah Ghulam, Morshed Mostafa Sarwar.

Stack CC team/injury news

No major injury concerns for Stack CC ahead of this match.

Stack CC Probable Playing XI: Noman Sayeed (c), Vinoth Mathiyalagan (wk), Vikrant Gupta, Arif Shaikh, Abdul Haseeb, Nawaf Ahmed, Nikhil Kulkarni, Zeeshan Jilani, Khaliq Anwar, Jay Maheshkumar, Jude Saldanha.

Today’s ETF vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vinoth Mathiyalagan (61 runs in his previous match, S.R: 148.78)

Vinoth Mathiyalagan was impressive with the bat in his previous game, scoring 61 runs at a strike rate of 148.78, and has also been solid behind the stumps. He will be eager to perform in this game as well, making him a good choice for your ETF vs STA fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Umar Abdullah (154 runs & one wicket in three matches, Average: 51.33)

Umar Abdullah has been ordinary with the bat, scoring 154 runs at an exceptional average of 51.33 in three games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-have players in your Dream11 fantasy team for this KCC T20 Elite Championship contest.

Top All-rounder Pick

Bilal Tahir (79 runs & five wickets in three matches)

Bilal Tahir has scored 79 runs at an impressive average of 39.50 in three games and could prove to be a valuable player in your ETF vs STA fantasy team. Given his recent exploits across T20 cricket, he is certainly a player to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Praveen Raj Rao (Six wickets in three matches, Average: 14.50)

Praveen Raj Rao is a top fast bowling option for his team, picking up six wickets at an impressive average of 14.50 in three games. He is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for Tuesday's outing.

ETF vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikrant Gupta

Vikrant Gupta has been outstanding for Stack CC this tournament, providing backup to his team's top order. He's one of his team's most talented batters, so he's a multiplier pick for this game. Gupta has scored 122 runs at an average of 61.00 in three games, making him a valuable captaincy option.

Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan has taken seven wickets in this year's KCC T20 Elite Championship and can also bat, scoring useful runs in the lower order. He's a must-have in your fantasy team and is the perfect choice for a vice-captain.

5 Must-Picks for ETF vs STA, Match 19

Irfanullah Sultanzai

Praveen Raj

Haroon Shahid

Nikhil Kulkarni

Zeeshan Jilani

ETF vs STA match expert tips 19th match

Abdullah Ghulam is one of the tournament's most useful players. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 15.60 and has been economical in three games. Given his experience and skill set, Ghulam is a must-have for your fantasy team and a valuable multiplier player heading into this match.

ETF vs STA Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

EcovertFM vs Stack CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: V Mathiyalagan, N Jacob.

Batters: A Haseeb, B Khan, U Abdullah.

All-rounders: B Tahir, H Shahid, V Gupta.

Bowlers: Ansari Anwar, Raj Rao, A Khan.

ETF vs STA Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

EcovertFM vs Stack CC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: V Mathiyalagan, N Jacob, M Khan.

Batters: A Haseeb, U Abdullah.

All-rounders: B Tahir, H Shahid, V Gupta.

Bowlers: Ansari Anwar, Raj Rao, A Khan.

