ETF vs YSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Kuwait Challengers Cup T20, Match 26

Ecovert FM (ETF) will take on the YSSC (YSS) in the 26th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ETF vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Ecovert FM have played one match so far in this tournament and have lost that. They are currently fifth in Group A of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the YSSC have played three matches in the tournament, winning one and losing the other two. They are currently fourth in the points table and will be looking to improve their position with a win in this match.

ETF vs YSS Match Details, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20

The 26th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 2023 will be played on March 17 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The match will commence at 1.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETF vs YSS, Kuwait Challengers Cup T20, Match 26

Date and Time: March 17, 2022, 1.00 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

ETF vs YSS probable playing XIs for today’s match

ETF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ETF Probable Playing XI

Naveen Jacob (wk), Muhammad Khan-Ghulam-II (c), Basir Khan, Mirwas Masoom, Murshid Mustafa, Manu Varghese, Faridullah Qasim, Umar Abdullah, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Praveen Rao-I, and Abdullah Khan-I.

YSS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

YSS Probable Playing XI

Atheef Gafoor (wk), Salman Munde, Manjula Bandara, Hasanmiya Kazi, Nalin Rathnayaka, Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, Hassan Mohammed, Udaya Liyanagamage, Tuwan Azeez, and Yamani Junaid.

ETF vs YSS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Atheef Gafoor

Atheef Gafoor has been in decent form with the bat. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Mohamed Simsan

Mohamed Simsan has been in good form with the bat in the tournament. He has picked up 78.33 points on average and that makes him the best bet from the batters section for this match.

All-rounder

Umar Abdullah

Umar Abdullah has been in brilliant all-round form in this tournament. He has contributed to the team with both his trades and that makes him the best pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

Praveen Raj Rao

Praveen Raj Rao has been lethal with the ball in this tournament. He is picking up wickets at crucial stages and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

ETF vs YSS Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Nalaka Dayan

Nalaka Dayan has the ability to change the course of a match with either the bat or the ball. His all-round brilliance makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Umar Abdullah

Umar Abdullah has been in decent form with both the ball and the bat this tournament. His recent all-round form makes him a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for ETF vs YSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Atheef Gafoor

Mohamed Simsan

Nalaka Dayan

Umar Abdullah

Praveen Raj Rao

ETF vs YSS match expert tips

The pitch will have a good bounce on it and will favor the batters. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can use the long handle will be good picks for the match.

ETF vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor

Batters: Mohamed Simsan, B Khan, H Mirza, H Karunaratne

All-rounders: Nalaka Dayan, Umar Abdullah

Bowlers: Y Junaid, P Raj Rao, A Ghulam, U Liyanagmage

ETF vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

