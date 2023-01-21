ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will see the Entainers (ETR) squaring off against the Pirates (PIR) at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, January 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PIR vs ETR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Entertainers have various in-form players, whereas the Pirates have a young squad.

The Pirates will give it their all to win the match, but the Entainers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PIR vs ETR Match Details

The 3rd match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 21 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PIR vs ETR, Match 1

Date and Time: 21 January 2023, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sloggers and Rugby CC, where a total of 165 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

PIR vs ETR Form Guide

PIR - Will be playing their first match

ETR - Will be playing their first match

PIR vs ETR Probable Playing XI

PIR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Christian Rocca, Lorne Burns (wk), Jonathan West, Ryan Grimes, Robert Alexander, Keld Van Schreven, Nishant Joshi, Ashish Gianani, Richard Cunningham, Julian Santos, Paul Grant.

ETR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Andrew Cromb (wk), Timothy Anderson, Charles Borastero, Louis Bruce, James Riley, Shafeer Mohammad, Egan Dantis, Balaji Avinash Pai, Amit Malhotra, Jack Horrocks, Tom Bedson.

PIR vs ETR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Burns

L Burns is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Cromb is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Goodfellow

T Phillips and M Goodfellow are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Bruce played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Reyes

S Gonzalez and A Reyes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Faizan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ahmed and R Cunningham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Horrocks is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PIR vs ETR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Goodfellow

M Goodfellow will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

A Reyes

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Reyes as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for PIR vs ETR, Match 3

T Phillips

M Goodfellow

A Reyes

L Bruce

S Gonzalez

Pirates vs Entainers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pirates vs Entainers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Burns.

Batters: T Phillips, M Goodfellow, L Bruce, N Hussain.

All-rounders: A Reyes, S Gonzalez.

Bowlers: M Ahmed, R Cunningham, J Horrocks, T Bedson.

Pirates vs Entainers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Burns.

Batters: T Phillips, M Goodfellow, L Bruce.

All-rounders: A Reyes, S Gonzalez, A Pai, K Nestor.

Bowlers: M Ahmed, R Cunningham, T Bedson.

