ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 13 & Match 14

The Entainers (ETR) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in Match 13 and Match 14 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Friday, January 27. Ahead of the matches, here's all you need to know about the ENT vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 13 & Match 14.

The Entainers have already played five matches in the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the table. Out of the five matches they have won two matches and have lost three.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are having a good run in the tournament. They have won three of their four matches and are currently at the top of the points table. They have six points under their belt and are looking in good form.

ETR vs PIR Match Details, Match 13 & Match 14

Match 13 & Match 14 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 will be played on January 27 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ETR vs PIR, ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 13 & Match 14

Date and Time: January 27, 2023, 12.00 am and 2:00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ETR vs PIR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex looks like a balanced one. Both the batters and bowlers will be having a good time here and hence, fierce competition can be expected.

Last five matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average score batting first: 92

Average score batting second: 90

ETR vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Entainers: Lost three of their five matches

Pirates: Won three of their four matches

ETR vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Entainers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Entainers Probable Playing 11

Balaji Avinash Pai, Paddy Hatchman, Louis Bruce, Gideon Crichton, Myles Goodfellow, Jack Horrocks, Lee Sims, Thomas Phillips, David Powers, Tom Bedson, and Harshdeep Singh.

Pirates Injury/Team News

No major updates.

Pirates Probable Playing XI

Kenroy Nestor, Jonathan West, Andrew Reyes, Richard Cunningham, Steven Gilbert, Ryan Grimes, Nishant Joshi, Jesse Segui, Simon Morgan, Michael Lamin, and Christian Rocca.

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonathan West

Jonathan West has been good with the bat in the two matches that he has played. His current form makes him a good choice for the match from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Louis Bruce

Louis Bruce bats in the top order for the Entertainers. He will get a good number of deliveries to score big in the match. So, Bruce will be a good pick for the match.

All-rounder

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy Nestor has been an asset for the Pirates. He has been good with both the bat and the ball. His current all-round form makes him a great choice for the match.

Bowler

Richard Cunningham

Richard Cunningham is looking in good form with the ball. His wicket-taking abilities make him a great choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

ETR vs PIR Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kenroy Nester

Kenroy Nester's all-round form makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match. Nester's presence in the fantasy XI will guarantee you some vital points in the match.

Louis Bruce

Louis Bruce batting in the top-order for the Entainers will be a good choice for the match. Bruce's ability to get his team off to a good start in matches makes him a safe choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

5 Must-picks for ETR vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Louis Bruce

Kenroy Nester

Jonathan West

Richard Cunningham

Andrew Reyes

ETR vs PIR Match Expert Tips

Andrew Reyes could be a vital pick for this match. He averages 51 points per match in the tournament. Picking him up in the match will guarantee you some points in the contests.

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: L Burns, J West

Batters: L Bruce, D Robeson, S Blake

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, A Reyes, G Crichton

Bowlers: R Cunningham, H Singh

ETR vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: L Burns, J West

Batters: L Bruce, D Robeson, S Blake

All-rounders: A Pai, K Nestor, A Reyes, G Crichton

Bowlers: R Cunningham, H Singh

