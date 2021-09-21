European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 20 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the first day of Group B action on September 20, with five matches played on the day. Five more Group B encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, September 21.

Austria and Netherlands XI occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. Both sides have four points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Hungary, who have garnered a couple of points, follow the two table-toppers in the Group B standings. They won and lost an encounter each on Monday.

Portugal and Romania are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The two teams came up short in both their matches on Monday and are yet to open their accounts.

Following are the team standings after the first day of Group B matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group B Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Spain's Hamza Saleem is the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 226 runs in ten matches, with an unbeaten 65 as his highest score. Saleem's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 223.76, and are studded with nine fours and 26 sixes.

Sweden's Rahel Khan occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He finished with 196 runs in Group A action, with an unbeaten 40 being his best effort. Khan scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 210.75, with the help of 13 fours and 19 maximums.

Norway's Khizer Ahmed is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He blasted 195 runs in seven innings, with a top score of 45. Ahmed had an outstanding strike rate of 232.14 and struck 11 boundaries and 18 sixes.

Austria's Razmal Shigiwal (104) and Iqbal Hossain (103), Portugal's Amir Zaib (72) and Najjam Shahzad (46), Hungary's Zahir Safi Mohammed (58) and Zeeshan Kukikhel (43), Netherlands XI's Boris Gorlee (56) and Victor Lubbers (45), and Romania's Sivakumar Periyalwar (46) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Spain's Thomas Vine, with 14 scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 3/19 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 9.33.

Sweden's Azam Khalil, who dismissed 13 opposition batsmen, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He had 4/10 as his best effort and was taken for an average of 10.29 runs per over.

Spain's Kuldeep Lal, who has picked up 12 wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 3/6 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 9.82 runs per over.

Netherlands XI's Julian De Mey (5) and Clayton Floyd (3), Portugal's Junaid Khan (4) and Amir Zaib (4), Austria's Noor Khan (4) and Abdullah Akbarjan (3), Hungary's Harsh Mandhyan (3), Zeeshan Kukikhel (3) and Salman Khan (3), and Romania's Vasu Saini (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna