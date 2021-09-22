European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 21 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the second day of Group B action on September 21, with five encounters played on the day. Five more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, September 22.

The Netherlands XI are perched atop the Group B points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with eight points to their name. They are followed by Austria, who have garnered six points to date.

Hungary and Romania are placed third and fourth respectively in the Group B standings. While the former have a fifty percent record, the latter have registered just a solitary win thus far.

Portugal bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They have suffered reversals in all four of their matches so far and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings after the second day of Group B matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group B Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Spain's Hamza Saleem continues to be the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has amassed 226 runs in ten innings, with an unbeaten 65 as his top score. Saleem has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 223.76, with the help of nine fours and 26 sixes.

Sweden's Rahel Khan is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He aggregated 196 runs in the tournament, with a highest score of an unbeaten 40. Khan had an impressive strike rate of 210.75 and struck 13 fours and 19 maximums.

Norway's Khizer Ahmed occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He smashed 195 runs in nine matches, with 45 being his best effort. Ahmed's runs came at a terrific strike rate of 232.14 and were studded with 11 boundaries and 18 sixes.

Austria's Razmal Shigiwal (165) and Iqbal Hossain (143), Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd (162), Boris Gorlee (96) and Musa Ahmad (89), Hungary's Zeeshan Kukikhel (130) and Zahir Safi Mohammed (101), Romania's Taranjeet Singh (108) and Sivakumar Periyalwar (60), and Portugal's Amir Zaib (81) and Sharn Gomes (77) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Spain's Thomas Vine, with 14 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has a best spell of 3/19 and has an acceptable economy of 9.33.

Sweden's Azam Khalil, who picked up 13 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He had 4/10 as his best performance but was slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 10.29 runs per over.

Spain's Kuldeep Lal, who has snared 12 wickets, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 3/6 as his best effort and has been taken for an average of 9.82 runs per over.

Netherlands XI's Julian De Mey (9) and Clayton Floyd (6), Hungary's Abhishek Kheterpal (8) and Salman Khan (6), Portugal's Junaid Khan (6), Imran Khan (6) and Amir Zaib (6), Austria's Abdullah Akbarjan (6) and Noor Khan (6), and Romania's Ijaz Hussain (4) and Vasu Saini (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

