European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 22 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the third day of Group B action on September 22, with five matches played on the day. Five more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, September 23.

The Netherlands XI continue to occupy the top spot in the Group B points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with 12 points to their credit. Austria, who have eight points in their kitty, follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings.

Hungary, who have a 50 percent record, are placed third in the group. They have six points and are guaranteed a spot in the knockouts along with the two teams above them.

Romania and Portugal are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The latter need to win both their encounters on Thursday to stand a chance of qualifying for the Eliminator.

Following are the team standings after the third day of Group B matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group B Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Spain's Hamza Saleem is still the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 226 runs in 10 encounters, with an unbeaten 65 as his highest score. Saleem has an excellent strike rate of 223.76 and has struck nine fours and 26 sixes.

Sweden's Rahel Khan occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He amassed 196 runs in nine knocks, with a top score of an unbeaten 40. Khan's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 210.75 and were studded with 13 boundaries and 19 sixes.

Norway's Khizer Ahmed is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He smashed 195 runs during the Group A action, with 45 being his best effort. Ahmed scored his runs came at a terrific strike rate of 232.14, with the help of 11 fours and 18 maximums.

The Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd (182), Musa Ahmad (145), Victor Lubbers (139) and Boris Gorlee (127), Austria's Razmal Shigiwal (179) and Iqbal Hossain (177), Hungary's Zahir Safi Mohammed (159) and Zeeshan Kukikhel (134), Romania's Taranjeet Singh (129) and Sivakumar Periyalwar (90), and Portugal's Amir Zaib (123) and Sharn Gomes (88) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Spain's Thomas Vine, with 14 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 3/19 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 9.33.

Sweden's Azam Khalil, who dismissed 13 opposition batsmen, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He had 4/10 as his best spell but was taken for an average of 10.29 runs per over.

Hungary's Abhishek Kheterpal and Spain's Kuldeep Lal have both picked up 12 wickets in the European Cricket Championship 2021 so far. Kheterpal, who has a best effort of 4/10, is placed higher due to his better economy of 8.00.

Apart from Kheterpal, the Netherlands XI's Julian De Mey (10), Niels Etman (8), Clayton Floyd (7) and Ryan Klein (7), Austria's Abdullah Akbarjan (9), Aqib Iqbal (6), Sahel Zadran (6) and Noor Khan (6), Hungary's Salman Khan (8), Harsh Mandhyan (7) and Zeeshan Kukikhel (7), Portugal's Junaid Khan (8), Imran Khan (8), Najjam Shahzad (6) and Amir Zaib (6), and Romania's Vasu Saini (6) and Ijaz Hussain (5) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

Edited by Samya Majumdar