European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 23 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 has reached the decisive phase of Group B action. The Eliminator will be followed by the two qualifiers and the final on Friday, September 24.

The Netherlands XI finished atop the Group B points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with 14 points to their credit. They will face Austria, who garnered 12 points in the league phase, in Qualifier 1.

Hungary occupy the third spot in the Group B standings. They won three of their eight matches for the six points in their kitty and will be seen in action in the Eliminator.

Portugal and Romania finished with four points apiece after the conclusion of league phase action in Group B of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The former, however, pipped the latter on net run rate to qualify for the Eliminator.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of Group B matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group B Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

The Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has blasted 245 runs in eight matches, with his 115 being the only century of the tournament to date. Floyd's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 257.89 and are studded with 14 fours and 27 sixes.

Austria's Iqbal Hossain is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 235 runs so far, with an unbeaten 64 being his best effort. Hossain has an excellent strike rate of 223.81 and has struck 13 fours and 26 maximums.

Spain's Hamza Saleem has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has amassed 226 runs in ten innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 65. Saleem has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 223.76, with the help of nine boundaries and 26 sixes.

Apart from Floyd and Hossain, Portugal's Amir Zaib (222) and Sharn Gomes (204), Hungary's Zahir Safi Mohammed (206), Zeeshan Kukikhel (170) and Harsh Mandhyan (110), Austria's Razmal Shigiwal (198), and the Netherlands XI's Boris Gorlee (159), Victor Lubbers (149) and Musa Ahmad (148) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Spain's Thomas Vine, with 14 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 3/19 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 9.33.

Portugal's Junaid Khan and Sweden's Azam Khalil have both picked up 13 wickets in the European Cricket Championship 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Also Read

Khan, who has 4/14 as his best effort, has bowled with a decent economy of 8.73. Khalil had 4/10 as his best figures and conceded an average of 10.29 runs per over.

Other than Junaid Khan, the Netherlands XI's Julian De Mey (12), Sebastiaan Braat (10) and Clayton Floyd (9), Hungary's Abhishek Kheterpal (12) and Salman Khan (9), Portugal's Imran Khan (12), Najjam Shahzad (8) and Amir Zaib (8), and Austria's Abdullah Akbarjan (9) and Aqib Iqbal (7) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna