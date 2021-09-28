European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 27 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the first day of Group C action on September 27, with five encounters played on the day. Five more Group C fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, September 28.

England XI and Czech Republic occupy the top two spots in the Group C points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. Both sides have four points, with the former having a superior net run rate.

Germany, who have two points to their credit, are placed third in the Group C standings. They won and lost an encounter each on Monday.

Italy and Finland bring up the rear of the Group C points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The two teams suffered reversals in both their matches on Monday and are yet to open their accounts.

Following are the team standings after the first day of Group C matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group C Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Portugal's Sharn Gomes is the highest run-scorer after the eleventh day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He amassed 349 runs in ten matches, with an unbeaten 78 as his highest score. Gomes' runs came at an impressive strike rate of 192.81 and were studded with 25 fours and as many sixes.

Austria's Iqbal Hossain occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 265 runs thus far, with a top score of an unbeaten 64. Hossain has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 217.21, with the help of 14 fours and 30 maximums.

The Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has blasted 245 runs in eight innings, with his 115 being the only century of the tournament to date. Floyd has an outstanding strike rate of 252.57 and has struck 14 boundaries and 27 sixes.

Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara (98), Arun Ashokan (42) and Sabawoon Davizi (39), the England XI's Harrison Ward (81), Germany's Rohit Singh (59), Italy's Muhammad Imran (45), Ammad Khan (42) and Baljit Singh (42), and Finland's Aravind Mohan (36) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Junaid Khan, Thomas Vine and Imran Khan are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 11 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The three bowlers have all scalped 14 wickets and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Also Read

Portugal's Junaid Khan had 4/14 as his best performance and had an acceptable economy of 9.05. Spain's Vine has a best effort of 3/19 and has conceded an average of 9.33 runs per over. Portugal's Imran Khan had 3/27 as his best returns and had a slightly higher economy of 11.22.

Germany's Fayaz Nasseri (6), Italy's Amir Sharif (5), Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara (4), Satyajit Sengupta (4), Kushal Mendon (3) and Sabawoon Davizi (3), the England XI's Alex Russell (4), Rich Edwards (3) and Sam Pearce (3), and Finland's Raaz Mohammad (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna