European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 28 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the second day of Group C action on September 28, with five matches played on the day. Five more Group C encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, September 29.

England XI are perched atop the Group C points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with eight points to their name. They are followed by Czech Republic, who have garnered six points so far.

Germany occupy third position in the Group C standings. They have a fifty percent record to date, having won and lost a couple of matches each.

Finland and Italy are languishing at the bottom of the Group C points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. While Italy have lost all four of their matches, the former's two points have come through a win over the latter.

Following are the team standings after the second day of Group C matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group C Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Portugal's Sharn Gomes continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 12th day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He aggregated 349 runs in ten innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 78. Gomes scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 192.81, with the help of 25 fours and as many sixes.

Austria's Iqbal Hossain is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 265 runs to date, with an unbeaten 64 being his best effort. Hossain has an excellent strike rate of 217.21 and has struck 14 fours and 30 maximums.

The Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He smashed 245 runs during the Group B action, with his 115 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Floyd's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 252.57 and are studded with 14 boundaries and 27 sixes.

Germany's Rohit Singh (142) and Fayaz Nasseri (64), England XI's Harrison Ward (136), Czech Republic's Arun Ashokan (123), Sudesh Wickramasekara (109) and Sabawoon Davizi (68), Finland's Aravind Mohan (91), and Italy's Hassan Ahmad (68) and Amir Sharif (66) are the highest run-scorers from the Group C teams.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Junaid Khan, Thomas Vine and Imran Khan are still the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 12 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They have all picked up 14 wickets and are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Also Read

Portugal's Junaid Khan had a best spell of 4/14 and had an acceptable economy of 9.05. Spain's Vine has 3/19 as his best performance and has a slightly higher economy of 9.33. Portugal's Imran Khan had 3/27 as his best effort and was taken for an average of 11.22 runs per over.

Italy's Amir Sharif (10), Germany's Fayaz Nasseri (8), the England XI's Rich Edwards (6) and Alex Russell (6), Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara (5), Satyajit Sengupta (5) and Sabawoon Davizi (5), and Finland's Mahesh Tambe (3) and Raaz Mohammad (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

Edited by Sai Krishna