European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 29 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the third day of Group C action on September 29, with five matches played on the day. Five more Group C fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, September 30.

England XI continue to be perched atop the Group C points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with ten points to their credit. Germany, who have eight points, follow the table-toppers in the standings.

Czech Republic, who lost both their matches on Wednesday, have slipped to third position in the group. They have six points in their kitty and are likely to make the knockout stages along with the two teams above them.

Italy and Finland are placed fourth and fifth in the Group C points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They have garnered four and two points respectively and will be looking for wins on Thursday to make the playoffs.

Following are the team standings after the third day of Group C matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group C Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Portugal's Sharn Gomes is still the highest run-scorer after the 13th day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He amassed 349 runs during the Group B action, with an unbeaten 78 being his best effort. Gomes had an impressive strike rate of 192.81 and struck 25 fours and as many sixes.

Austria's Iqbal Hossain occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 265 runs thus far, with a top score of an unbeaten 64. Hossain's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 217.21 and are studded with 14 fours and 30 maximums.

The Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has blasted 245 runs in ten matches, with his 115 being the only century of the tournament. Floyd has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 252.57, with the help of 14 boundaries and 27 sixes.

Germany's Rohit Singh (156), Shoaib Azam (89) and Fayaz Nasseri (84), Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara (155), Arun Ashokan (132) and Sabawoon Davizi (99), Finland's Aravind Mohan (154), England XI's Harrison Ward (144), Alex Mellor (127) and Tom Bevan (124), and Italy's Baljit Singh (115), Amir Sharif (98) and Hassan Ahmad (91) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Junaid Khan, Thomas Vine and Imran Khan continue to be the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 13 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. All three bowlers have snared 14 wickets and are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Portugal's Junaid Khan had 4/14 as his best returns and had an acceptable economy of 9.05. Spain's Vine has 3/19 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 9.33 runs per over. Portugal's Imran Khan had 3/27 as his best performance but was on the expensive side, as he was taken for an average of 11.22 runs per over.

Italy's Amir Sharif (12) and Baljit Singh (5), Germany's Fayaz Nasseri (11), Shoaib Azam (5) and Sreekesh Srinivas (5), England XI's Rich Edwards (8), Alex Russell (7) and Sam Pearce (7), Czech Republic's Satyajit Sengupta (8), Sudesh Wickramasekara (6) and Sabawoon Davizi (5), and Finland's Mahesh Tambe (5) and Raaz Mohammad (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

