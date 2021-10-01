European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 30 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 has reached the decisive phase of Group C action. The Eliminator will be followed by the two qualifiers and the final on Friday, October 1.

England XI finished atop the Group C points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with 14 points to their credit. They will cross swords with Germany, who garnered 10 points in the league phase, in Qualifier 1.

Italy and Czech Republic occupy the third and fourth spots in the Group C standings. They finished with eight and six points respectively and will face each other in the Eliminator.

Finland were knocked out of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They managed just one win in the league phase for the two points in their kitty.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of Group C matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Group C Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Portugal's Sharn Gomes continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 14th day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He aggregated 349 runs in ten encounters, with a top score of an unbeaten 78. Gomes' runs came at an impressive strike rate of 192.81 and were studded with 25 fours and as many maximums.

Austria's Iqbal Hossain is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 265 runs so far, with an unbeaten 64 being his best effort. Hossain has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 217.21, with the help of 14 boundaries and 30 sixes.

The Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 245 runs in eight innings, with his 115 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Floyd has a terrific strike rate of 252.57 and has struck 14 fours and 27 sixes.

Germany's Rohit Singh (214) and Shoaib Azam (105), the England XI's Alex Mellor (163), Dan Lincoln (162) and Harrison Ward (156), Czech Republic's Sudesh Wickramasekara (159), Arun Ashokan (145) and Sabawoon Davizi (128), and Italy's Amir Sharif (159) and Baljit Singh (140) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Italy's Amir Sharif, with 15 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 14 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 4/19 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.82.

Portugal's Junaid Khan and Spain's Thomas Vine are among three bowlers who have all picked up 14 wickets in the European Cricket Championship 2021 thus far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Khan, who had 4/14 as his best effort, had an acceptable economy of 9.05. Vine has a best spell of 3/19 and has been slightly more expensive, having conceded an average of 9.33 runs per over.

Apart from Sharif, Germany's Fayaz Nasseri (13), Shoaib Azam (7) and Sreekesh Srinivas (7), the England XI's Sam Pearce (12), Alex Russell (9) and Rich Edwards (9), Czech Republic's Satyajit Sengupta (10), Sudesh Wickramasekara (6) and Sabawoon Davizi (5), and Italy's Jaspreet Singh (8), Baljit Singh (6) and Ravi Paul (6) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

