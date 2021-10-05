European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 4 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the first day of Championship Week action on October 4, with five matches played on the day. Five more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, October 5.

The Netherlands XI and Belgium occupy the top two spots in the European Cricket Championship 2021 points table. Both sides have five points, with the former having a better net run rate.

England XI are placed third in the Championship Week standings. They thrashed Spain in their only encounter on Monday and have three points in their kitty.

Austria, Italy and Spain bring up the rear of the European Cricket Championship 2021 points table. While Austria lost the only match they played on Monday, Spain and Italy suffered reversals in both encounters the two sides played.

Following are the team standings after the first day of Championship Week matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Italy's Amir Sharif has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the 16th day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has amassed 375 runs in 13 matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 80. Sharif's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 208.33 and are studded with 27 fours and 33 sixes.

England XI's Dan Lincoln is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 355 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 105 being his best effort. Lincoln has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 232.02, with the help of 26 fours and 32 maximums.

Portugal's Sharn Gomes has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He aggregated 349 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 78 as his highest score. Gomes had an impressive strike rate of 192.81 and struck 25 boundaries and as many sixes.

Apart from Sharif and Lincoln, Austria's Razmal Shigiwal (304) and Iqbal Hossain (299), the England XI's Harrison Ward (304) and Alex Mellor (172), the Netherlands XI's Musa Ahmad (282), Clayton Floyd (259) and Boris Gorlee (232), Belgium's Saber Zakhil (273), Aziz Mohammad (184) and Ali Raza (178), Spain's Hamza Saleem (240), Jack Perman (189) and Awais Ahmed (179), and Italy's Baljit Singh (214) and Nisar Ahmed (181) are the highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

The England XI's Sam Pearce, with 18 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 16 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 3/19 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 9.78.

Italy's Amir Sharif, who has picked up 17 wickets, has slipped to second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has 4/19 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.87 runs per over.

The Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd, who has dismissed 15 opposition batsmen, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 3/10 as his best effort and has a decent economy of 7.27.

Other than the aforementioned three bowlers, Spain's Thomas Vine (14), Zulqarnain Haider (13) and Kuldeep Lal (12), the Netherlands XI's Julian De Mey (14), Sebastiaan Braat (14) and Ryan Klein (10), Italy's Jaspreet Singh (13), Damith Kosala (9) and Baljit Singh (9), England XI's Alex Russell (12) and Rich Edwards (11), Belgium's Adnan Razzaq (12) and Shagharai Sefat (10), and Austria's Abdullah Akbarjan (11), Aqib Iqbal (9) and Sahel Zadran (9) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

