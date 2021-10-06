European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 5 (Updated)

The European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the second day of Championship Week action on October 5, with five encounters played on the day. Five more fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, October 6.

Belgium are perched atop the European Cricket Championship 2021 points table with seven points to their credit. They are followed by England XI and Netherlands XI, who have five points apiece.

Austria and Italy are placed fourth and fifth in the Championship Week standings. They have garnered four and two points respectively thus far.

Spain are languishing at the bottom of the European Cricket Championship 2021 points table. They have come up short in all four of their encounters and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings after the second day of Championship Week matches in the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Italy's Amir Sharif continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 17th day of action in the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has smashed 396 runs in 14 innings, with an unbeaten 80 as his highest score. Sharif has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 209.52, with the help of 27 fours and 36 sixes.

England XI's Dan Lincoln occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 356 runs to date, with a top score of an unbeaten 105. Lincoln has a terrific strike rate of 223.89 and has struck 26 fours and 32 maximums.

Portugal's Sharn Gomes is placed third in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He amassed 349 runs during the Group B action, with an unbeaten 78 being his best effort. Gomes' runs came at an impressive strike rate of 192.81 and were studded with 25 boundaries and as many sixes.

Other than Sharif and Lincoln, Austria's Iqbal Hossain (340), Razmal Shigiwal (312) and Mirza Ahsan (175), Spain's Hamza Saleem (330), Jack Perman (232) and Awais Ahmed (197), England XI's Harrison Ward (312), Alex Mellor (242) and Tom Bevan (206), Netherlands XI's Musa Ahmad (303), Boris Gorlee (272) and Clayton Floyd (266), Belgium's Saber Zakhil (273), Ali Raza (234) and Aziz Mohammad (232), and Italy's Baljit Singh (258) and Nisar Ahmed (182) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd and England XI's Sam Pearce are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 17 of the European Cricket Championship 2021. Both bowlers have scalped 19 wickets, with the former being more economical.

Floyd has 3/10 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.90. Pearce, who has 3/19 as his best effort, has been taken for an average of 10.71 runs per over.

Italy's Amir Sharif, who has picked up 17 wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has a best spell of 4/19 and has conceded an average of 9.87 runs per over.

Apart from Floyd, Pearce and Sharif, Netherlands XI's Julian De Mey (15), Sebastiaan Braat (14) and Ryan Klein (13), Spain's Thomas Vine (14), Kuldeep Lal (13), Zulqarnain Haider (13) and Atif Mehmood (12), England XI's Alex Russell (14), Rich Edwards (13) and Arthur Godsal (10), Austria's Sahel Zadran (13), Aqib Iqbal (12) and Abdullah Akbarjan (11), Italy's Jaspreet Singh (13), Damith Kosala (10) and Baljit Singh (10), and Belgium's Adnan Razzaq (13) and Shagharai Sefat (10) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

