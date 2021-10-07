European Cricket Championship 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 6 (Updated)

The Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship 2021 saw the final day of league stage action on October 6, with five matches played on the day. Two eliminators and three playoff encounters are scheduled for Thursday, October 7.

England XI finished atop the Championship Week points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021 with nine points to their credit. They were followed by Belgium and Netherlands XI, who garnered seven points apiece.

Italy and Austria were placed fourth and fifth after the league phase of the Championship Week. Both sides finished with four teams, with the former pipping the latter for a spot in Eliminator 2 based on net run rate.

Spain occupied the last spot in the Championship Week points table of the European Cricket Championship 2021. They registered just one solitary win in the league phase and will play Austria in Eliminator 1.

Following are the final team standings after the Championship Week league phase of the European Cricket Championship 2021:

European Cricket Championship Points Table

European Cricket Championship 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Italy's Amir Sharif is still the highest run-scorer after the 18th day of action in the 2021 European Cricket Championship. He has aggregated 433 runs in 16 matches, with an unbeaten 80 being his best effort. Sharif has an impressive strike rate of 213.30 and has struck 28 fours and 41 sixes.

England XI's Dan Lincoln is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 406 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 105 as his highest score. Lincoln's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 228.09 and are studded with 28 fours and 38 maximums.

Austria's Iqbal Hossain has jumped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has amassed 366 runs in 15 innings, with a top score of an unbeaten 64. Hossain has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 223.17, with the help of 18 boundaries and 43 sixes.

England XI's Harrison Ward (363), Alex Mellor (279) and Tom Bevan (233), Belgium's Ali Raza (343), Saber Zakhil (277) and Aziz Mohammad (257), Spain's Hamza Saleem (339), Jack Perman (259) and Awais Ahmed (206), Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd (331), Musa Ahmad (304) and Boris Gorlee (285), Austria's Razmal Shigiwal (323), and Italy's Baljit Singh (288) and Nisar Ahmed (205) are the other highest run-scorers from their respective teams.

Most Wickets

European Cricket Championship 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

England XI's Sam Pearce, with 21 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 18 of the 2021 European Cricket Championship. He has a best spell of 3/19 and has been taken for an average of 10.46 runs per over.

Netherlands XI's Clayton Floyd, who has dismissed 19 opposition batsmen, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 3/10 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 8.37.

Floyd's teammate Sebastiaan Braat, who has picked up 18 wickets, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the European Cricket Championship 2021. He has 4/16 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 9.45 runs per over.

Apart from the aforementioned three bowlers, Italy's Amir Sharif (17), Jaspreet Singh (16) and Damith Kosala (14), England XI's Rich Edwards (17), Alex Russell (14) and Arthur Godsal (14), Netherlands XI's Ryan Klein (15) and Julian De Mey (15), Spain's Thomas Vine (14), Atif Mehmood (14), Kuldeep Lal (13) and Zulqarnain Haider (13), Austria's Sahel Zadran (14), Aqib Iqbal (12) and Abdullah Akbarjan (11), and Belgium's Adnan Razzaq (13), Shagharai Sefat (10) and Fahim Bhatti (9) are the most successful bowlers of their respective sides.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava