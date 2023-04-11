EVE vs AMD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus 2023, Match 9

Everest (EVE) will take on Amdocs (AMD) in the ninth match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2023 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EVE vs AMD Dream11 prediction.

Everest have played four ECS T10 Cyprus 2023 matches so far, returning with one win and three losses. Meanwhile, the Amdocs will start their campaign today.

EVE vs AMD Match Details, ECS T10 Cyprus 2023

The ninth match of the ECS Cyprus T10 2023 between Everest and Amdocs will be played on April 11 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. The game is set to take place at 5 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EVE vs AMD, Match 9, ECS T10 Cyprus 2023

Date & Time: April 11th 2023, 5 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

EVE vs AMD Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol has been an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another high-scoring game is likely to be on the cards today.

EVE vs AMD Probable Playing 11 today

Everest Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Everest Probable Playing XI: Jeevan Lamsal, Bimal Ranabhat (c), Arjun Shahi, Sahil Akthar, Shyam Pandit (wk), Ram Jaishwal, Bhuwan Khatri, Hari Chhetri, Mohammad Husain, Bijaya Ghimire, Bhimsen Basnet.

Amdocs Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Amdocs Probable Playing XI: Preetaj Deol (wk), Vimal Khanduri, Hitesh Thadani, Pankaj Parvesh, Aritra Chakraborty, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Vinod Sawant, Gaurav Sagwan, Chaitas Shah, Rahul Shukla (c), Avinash Rane.

Today’s EVE vs AMD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shyam Pandit

Shyam Pandit has scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 123.81 and is a safe customer behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Hitesh Thadani

Hitesh Thadani has a good record in his ECS career. He has amassed 248 runs at a strike rate of 120.97 in addition to picking up 23 wickets.

Top All-rounder Pick

Pankaj Parvesh

Pankaj Parvesh can make useful all-round contributions. The left-handed seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 220 runs while striking at 158.27 and has chipped in with seven wickets in his ECS career.

Top Bowler Pick

Arjun Shahi

Arjun Shahi can contribute across multiple departments. He has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 162.50 and can come in handy with the ball as well.

EVE vs AMD match captain and vice-captain choices

Vimal Khanduri

Vimal Khanduri has scored 556 runs while striking at 125.79 and has taken 22 wickets in ECS cricket.

Bimal Ranabhat

Bimal Ranabhat has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 35 runs at a strike rate of 120.69 and has picked up four wickets at an economy of 9.66 in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2023.

5 Must-picks with player stats for EVE vs AMD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vimal Khanduri (AMD)

Bimal Ranabhat (EVE)

Hitesh Thadani (AMD)

Pankaj Parvesh (AMD)

Sahil Akthar (EVE)

EVE vs AMD match expert tips

A balanced team packed with all-rounders could be the way to go in this game. Thus, the likes of Bimal Ranabhat, Sahil Akthar, Hitesh Thadani, Pankaj Parvesh, and Vimal Khanduri will be the ones to watch out for in the EVE vs AMD contest.

EVE vs AMD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

EVE vs AMD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Preetaj Deol, Shyam Pandit

Batters: Gaurav Sagwan, Bimal Ranabhat (vc), Hitesh Thadani

All-rounders: Sahil Akthar, Pankaj Parvesh, Vimal Khanduri (c)

Bowlers: Rahul Shukla, Arjun Shahi, Mohammad Husain

EVE vs AMD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

EVE vs AMD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Srikanth Komiripalepu

Batters: Gaurav Sagwan, Bimal Ranabhat, Hitesh Thadani (c)

All-rounders: Sahil Akthar, Pankaj Parvesh (vc), Vimal Khanduri

Bowlers: Avinash Rane, Arjun Shahi, Mohammad Husain, Bhuwan Khatri

