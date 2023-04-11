EVE vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report, Player Stats for ECS Cyprus T10 2023, Match 7

Everest (EVE) will take on the Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in the seventh match of the ECS Cyprus T10 2023 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Tuesday, April 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the EVE vs NCT Dream11 prediction for today's ECS Cyprus T10 2023 game.

Nicosia Tigers are coming off a six-wicket victory over Limassol Qalandars, thanks to the opening partnership between Roman Mazumder and Zeeshan Mahmoud, scoring 32 and 22 runs, respectively, followed by a little cameo from Iftekar Jaman.

Meanwhile, Everest are coming off games against the Nicosia Tigers, Napa Royal Kings, and Cyprus Super Kings. They have a well-balanced team with a good batting and bowling lineup, and will look to start the season on a high note.

EVE vs NCT, Match Details

The seventh match of the ECS Cyprus T10 2023 between Everest and Nicosia Tigers will be played on April 11 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus. The game is set to commence at 01.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EVE vs NCT, Match 7, ECS Cyprus T10 2023

Date & Time: April 11, 2023, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus

Live Streaming: Fancode

EVE vs NCT, Pitch Report

The Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. To get enough runs on the board, the side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 101

Average 2nd innings score: 105

EVE vs NCT Probable Playing 11 today

Everest injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Everest Probable Playing XI :

Ram Jaishwal (wk), B Ranabhat, J Lasmal, A Dev, S Akhter, R Singh, R Nepal, A Shahi, B Shah, H Chhetri, C Bohora

Nicosia Tigers injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Nicosia Tigers Probable Playing XI :

Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mahmoud, Yasir Mehmood, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan (c), Ashish Bam, Bikash Shreshta, Fahad Mehmood, Sagor Rahman (wk), Sabbir Ahmed, Sufian Muhammad

EVE vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Zeeshan Mehmood (22 runs & two wickets in his previous game, S.R: 104.76)

Zeeshan batted and bowled brilliantly against Limassol Qalandars, scoring 22 runs at a strike rate of 104.76 and taking two wickets. He is once again a player to watch out for.

Top Batter Pick

Iftekar Jaman (15 runs & one wicket in his previous game, S.R: 250.00)

Jaman has been consistent with the bat for his side thus far, scoring 15 runs off just six deliveries in his previous innings, making him an excellent pick for your fantasy team in today's game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Yasir Mehmood (One wicket in his previous game, E.R: 10.00)

He's a fantastic all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your EVE vs NCT Dream11 fantasy team. He has one wicket from one game and could come in handy with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Fahad Mehmood (One wicket in his previous game, E.R: 4.00)

He has consistently proven his worth with the ball and has put batters in trouble in previous tournaments. He could have an impact here as well given the pace and variations he offers.

EVE vs NCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Sahil Akthar

Sahil was excellent with his performances in the previous series, scoring 166 runs at a strike rate of 73.45 in 22 games. Given the favorable conditions for batting, he is one to watch.

Yasir Mehmood-I

Yasir has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 10.00 in his previous games, making him perfect for the vice-captaincy role of your fantasy side.

5 must-picks with player stats for EVE vs NCT Dream11 fantasy cricket

Bikash Shreshta

Fahad Mehmood

Sagor Rahman

Bimal Ranabhat

Adarsh Dev

EVE vs NCT match expert tips 7th match

Zeeshan Mehmood led his team's pace attack with two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.50 while scoring 22 runs at a strike rate of 104.76 in his previous game. Given his pace and variety of balls, he is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

EVE vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7th, Head To Head League

EVE vs NCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Mehamood

Batters: R Mazumder, I Jaman, Bimal Ranabhat, J Lasmal

All-Rounders: S Akhter, Yasir Mehmood

Bowlers: J Hassan, A Shahi, B Shah, F Mehmood

EVE vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7th, Grand League

EVE vs NCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Mehamood

Batters: R Mazumder, I Jaman, Bimal Ranabhat, Adarsh Dev

All-Rounders: S Akhter, Yasir Mehmood, R Singh

Bowlers: J Hassan, A Shahi, F Mehmood

