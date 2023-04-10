EVE vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 5

The 5th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see Everest (EVE) square off against Napa Royal Kings (NRK) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Monday, April 10. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EVE vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

It will be the first match of the tournament for both Everest and the Napa Royal Kings. The two teams will be looking to get off to a strong start in the tournament with a victory in the opening match.

EVE vs NRK Match Details

The 5th game of the ECS Cyprus T10 will be played on April 10 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 7.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: EVE vs NRK, Match 5

Date and Time: April 10, 2023; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

EVE vs NRK, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol will be a balanced one. Both batters and bowlers will enjoy the surface and a close fight between the bat and the ball can be expected.

EVE vs NRK Probable Playing XIs

EVE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

EVE Probable Playing XI

R Jaishwal, S Pandit, B Ranabhat, J Lasmal, A Dev, S Akhtar, R Singh-I, R Nepal, A Shahi, B Shah, and H Chhetri.

NRK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NRK Probable Playing XI

M Ikram, R Behl, S Tanveer, J Singh, G Singh, M Sharma, A Mehmood, H Singh-III, M Hamza, M Ali, and S Singh.

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Jaishwal

R Jaishwal is a top-order batter and is a very safe wicketkeeper. He looks like the best choice to pick up points from the wicketkeepers category.

Batters

S Tanveer

S Tanveer is a top-order batter who can go after the bowling from the very beginning of the innings. He has the ability to change the complexion of a match with his batting in a very short interval of time. This makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

S Akhtar

S Akhtar can be a very effective player with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up considerable points in both innings of the match makes him the best pick from the all-rounders section.

Bowler

M Ali

M Ali can be a very impactful bowler picking up wickets at any stage of the game. His ability to be lethal with the ball in important junctures makes him the best choice from the bowlers category.

EVE vs NRK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Akhtar

Akhtar is a very impactful player with both the bat and the ball. He can be a vital cog in the match in both innings and hence is a very safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

M Sharma

M Sharma is someone who can change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. The fact that he can be very impactful in either innings of the match makes him a very safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for EVE vs NRK, Match 5

R Jaishwal

S Tanveer

S Akhtar

M Sharma

M Ali

EVE vs NRK Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: R Jaishwal

Batters: J Singh, B Ranabhat, S Tanveer

All-rounders: S Akhtar, R Singh-I, A Mehmood, M Sharma

Bowlers: H Chhetri, M Husain, M Ali

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

EVE vs NRK Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: R Jaishwal

Batters: J Singh, B Ranabhat, S Tanveer

All-rounders: S Akhtar, R Singh-I, A Mehmood, M Sharma

Bowlers: H Chhetri, M Husain, M Ali

Poll : 0 votes