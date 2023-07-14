EWW vs WES Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Japan Women’s Premier League T20 match – July 15, 2023

On July 15, the first match of the Japan Women’s Premier League T20 between Eastern Waves and Western is scheduled at Sano International Stadium, Sano. The match will start at 06:30 am IST.

Ahilya Chandel will lead the Eastern Waves team, and Eika Oda will be the captain of the Western Eagles. Key players from the Eastern Waves include Kary Chan, Haruna Iwasaki, and Kurumi Ota. Meanwhile, the Western Eagles will rely on the talents of Ayaka Kanada, Hinase Goto, and Ayumi Fujikawa.

Here are three players you can consider as captain or vice-captain for your EWW vs WES Dream11 fantasy team.

#3 Kary Chan (EWW) - 6.0 credits

Kary Chan, Hong Kong’s middle-order batter and a part-time bowler has been doing great in the T20Is recently. She has scored 125 runs and also picked up seven wickets with the ball. She has also fine records in the T20s smashing 287 runs in just games at a notable average of 57.40. Kary has also taken nine wickets in those games while bowling economical spells.

#2 Haruna Iwasaki (EWW) - 8.0 credits

Haruna Iwasaki is a top-order batter of the Japan Women’s team. She has a good experience in the T20s scoring 432 runs in 18 matches at an average of 28.80. She has also been an occasional bowler chipping in 6 wickets in eight innings. Given her all-round records, she will be a wise choice for the captain or vice-captain of your EWW vs WES Dream11 teams.

#1 Ayaka Kanada (WES) - 8.5 credits

Ayaka Kanada, another important all-rounder from Japan Women who bats in the lower-middle order and also contributes to the bowling department. She has appeared in over 50 matches and has a fine strike rate of 122.01. Her innings include six 25s and a half-century of 89 runs. In terms of bowling, she boasts an economy of 5.31 having taken 26 wickets so far.

