EWW vs WES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Japan Premier League 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Women's Japan Premier League 2023 will see the Eastern Waves squaring off against the Western Eagles (EWW vs WES) on Monday, July 17. The Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EWW vs WES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Eastern Waves have won each of their last two matches and are in good form at the moment. The Western Eagles, on the other hand, have lost both twice in a row coming into this match and will try their best to get back to winning ways.

The Eagles will give it their all to win the match, but the Waves are expected to win what should be an entertaining encounter.

EWW vs WES Match Details

The third match of the Women's Japan Premier League 2023 will be played on July 17 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place from 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles, Match 3, Women's Japan Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: July 17, 2023, 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers, but batters who are technically talented and tactically astute will be able to score runs. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this surface.

The last match played at this venues was between the Eastern Waves and Western Eagles, where a total of 176 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

EWW vs WES Form Guide

Eastern Waves - W, W.

Western Eagles - L, L.

EWW vs WES Probable Playing XI

EWW Playing XI

No injury updates for the Eastern Waves heading into this important match.

Haruna Iwasaki, Jess Adams, Amogelang Maphangulaa, M Yanagida, Ruan Kanai, Ahilya Chandel (c), Elena Kusuda Nairn, Akari Kano (wk), Kary Chan, Ayaka Kato Stafford, Meg Ogawa.

WES Playing XI

No injury updates for the Western Eagles ahead of this must-win Women's Japan Premier League 2023 encounter.

Gandhi Jafta, Ayumi Doi, Erika Oda (c), Hinase Goto, Lemon Cheung (wk), Emmerson Filsell, Shimako Kato, Ayumi Fujikawa, Ayaka Kanada, Nonoha Yasumoto, Erika Toguchi-Quinn

EWW vs WES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kano

A Kano is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for this match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. L Cheung is also a good pick to consider for your EWW vs WES Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

J Adams

J Adams and E Oda are the two best batter picks for your fantasy team for this Women's Japan Premier League 2023 contest. H Goto played exceptionally well in the last series, so she could also prove to be a good option for your team.

All-rounders

K Chan

K Chan and A Chandel are the best all-rounder picks for your EWW vs WES Dream11 fantasy team. They are both expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs.

E Filsell is another good pick for you to consider selecting in your team.

Bowlers

E Toguchi

The top bowler picks for your fantasy team for this Women's Japan Premier League 2023 match are N Yasumoto and E Toguchi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, which will increase their chances of taking wickets.

A Kato is another good pick for your Dream11 team for this match.

EWW vs WES match captain and vice-captain choices

J Adams

J Adams will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for your EWW vs WES Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in this match, having managed 25 runs and seven wickets in the last two matches.

K Chan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Chan the captain of your grand league teams. She will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs, and has smashed 83 runs, while picking up five wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for EWW vs WES, Match 3

K Chan

E Filsell

A Chandel

J Adams

E Toguchi

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your EWW vs WES Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head-to-head League

Wicket-keeper: A Kano.

Batters: E Oda, J Adams, H Goto.

All-rounders: A Chandel, E Filsell, K Chan, G Jafta.

Bowlers: E Toguchi, N Yasumoto, A Kato.

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: A Kano.

Batters: J Adams, H Goto.

All-rounders: A Chandel, E Filsell, K Chan, G Jafta, M Yanagida.

Bowlers: E Toguchi, N Yasumoto, A Kato.