EWW vs WES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Women's Japan Premier League 2023, Match 1

The first match of the Women's Japan Premier League 2023 will see Eastern Waves (EWW) squaring off against Western Eagles (WES) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, July 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the EWW vs WES Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. Eastern Waves have various in-form players who can help them win this tournament. Western Eagles will give it their all to win the match, but Eastern Waves are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

EWW vs WES Match Details

The first match of the Women's Japan Premier League 2023 will be played on July 15 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

EWW vs WES, Match 1

Date and Time: July 15, 2023, 6:30 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch.

EWW vs WES Form Guide

EWW - Will be playing their first match

WES - Will be playing their first match

EWW vs WES Probable Playing XI

EWW Playing XI

No injury updates

Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Kano (wk), Ruan Kanai, Mai Yanagida, Ahilya Chandel (c), Kary Chan, Kurumi Ota, Kiyo Fujikawa, Meg Ogawa, Ayaka Kato Stafford, Elena Kusuda Nairn

WES Playing XI

No injury updates

Erika Oda (c), Hinase Goto, Ayumi Fujikawa, Gandhi Jafta, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kanada, Lemon Cheung (wk), Minami Yoshioka, Nonoha Yasumoto, Shrunali Ranade, Erika Toguchi-Quinn

EWW vs WES Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Cheung

L Cheung is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Kano is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Oda

H Iwasaki and E Oda are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Goto played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Chandel

K Chan and A Chandel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Kanada is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Kusuda

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Yasumoto and E Kusuda. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K Ota is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

EWW vs WES match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chandel

A Chandel will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

K Chan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Chan the captain or the vice-captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for EWW vs WES, Match 1

K Ota

K Chan

A Kanada

A Chandel

E Oda

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Cheung

Batters: E Oda, H Iwasaki, H Goto

All-rounders: A Chandel, A Kanada, K Chan, M Yanagida

Bowlers: E Kusuda, N Yasumoto, K Ota

Eastern Waves vs Western Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kano

Batters: E Oda, H Iwasaki

All-rounders: A Chandel, A Kanada, K Chan, S Kato

Bowlers: E Kusuda, N Yasumoto, K Ota, K Fujikawa